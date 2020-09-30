Oct. 2
• Bedlam Blood Battle (blood drive) - 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Black Box Theater at Donald W. Reynolds Library, 1515 W. Main St., Durant; appointments available by calling 580-924-3486
• First Friday - 5-8 p.m., Downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org
• Draggin’ Main pre-registration and Flashback Friday Music - 6-8 p.m., downtown Durant at Main Stage, Durant City Hall, 300 W. Evergreen Street; durantmainstreet.org/dragginmain
Oct. 3
• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket
• Draggin’ Main Car Show & Cruise - 10 a.m., Downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org/dragginmain
• Ultimate Country Tribute Fest - 6 p.m., $25, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse
Oct. 8
• Ribbon Cutting for Pump’d Injectables and Beauty Bar - 4 p.m.. 1201 N. Washington Ave, Durant; durantchamber.org/events/view/1551
Oct. 9
• Pop Punk Nite: Durant, OK! By: Van Full of Nuns! - 8 p.m., $10, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse
Oct. 10
• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket
• Virtual Colton’s Run - 8 a.m., through Oct. 17; coltonsrun.com
Oct. 12
• Durant Board of Education meeting - noon, District Central Administration Building Conference Room, 1323 Waco St.; durantisd.org/index.php/district/board-of-education
Oct. 13
• Durant City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second Tuesday monthly), Durant City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Evergreen; durant.org/228/City-Council
Oct. 16
• Bubbapalooza feat. Read Southall Band/Kody West - 6:30 p.m., $20; Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse
Oct. 17
• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket
• Durant Riding Club Playday Series 2020 - 4 p.m., $20, Bryan County Fairgrounds, 1901 S. 9th Ave., Durant; facebook.com/Durant-Riding-Club-770230280020904
• "Hunks: The Show" - 9 p.m., $21.95, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse
Oct. 20
• Pregnancy Center of Bryan County Virtual Fundraising Banquet - 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/pregnancycenterbc; 254-405-4297
Oct. 24
• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket
Durant Riding Club Playday Series 2020 - 4 p.m., Durant Riding Club Arena at the Bryan County Fairgrounds, 1901 S. 9th Ave,. Durant; facebook.com/Durant-Riding-Club-770230280020904
• Cash Jennings - 7 p.m., $15, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse
Oct. 31
• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket
Nov. 6
• First Friday - 5-8 p.m., Downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org
Nov. 7
• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon, Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket
Nov. 9
• Durant Board of Education meeting - noon, District Central Administration Building Conference Room, 1323 Waco St.; durantisd.org/index.php/district/board-of-education
Nov. 10
• Durant City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second Tuesday monthly), Durant City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Evergreen; durant.org/228/City-Council
Nov. 11
• Josh Gracin - 8 p.m., Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse
Dec. 7
• Durant Board of Education meeting - noon, District Central Administration Building Conference Room, 1323 Waco St.; durantisd.org/index.php/district/board-of-education
Dec. 8
• Durant City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second Tuesday monthly), Durant City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Evergreen; durant.org/228/City-Council
