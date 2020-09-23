William "Junior" Stevenson of Durant, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Sept. 19, 2020, at the age of 55. He was born on July 15, 1965, in Bonham, Texas, to William Herbert and Virginia Lou (Rose) Stevenson.

He married Sandra Dee Davis on August 10, 1989, in Bonham.

He was a longtime resident of Bryan County. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. Most of all he loved spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Herbert and Virginia Lou (Rose) Stevenson, and a daughter, Jessica Stevenson.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Stevenson, of the home; sons Cody Stevenson and wife Amanda of Kenefic, Oklahoma, Casey Stevenson of Durant, Corey Stevenson of Durant, Christopher Stevenson and wife Christy of North Carolina; daughter Christina Stevenson of Durant; 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.

A family hour will be held from 7-8 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2020 at Gordon Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Gordon Funeral Home, 221 N. 3rd, Durant; 580-916-9090; www.gordonfh.com.