The University of Texas System Board of Regents voted unanimously Wednesday to name Jay Hartzell the next president of the University of Texas at Austin.

Hartzell has served as interim president of the flagship institution since June 1, when Gregory L. Fenves left to serve as president of Emory University in Atlanta. The board voted in August to make Hartzell the sole finalist for the position.

"When the office of the president became available during the middle of the pandemic crisis, the Board of Regents knew we needed a strong leader to step in as interim," board Chairman Kevin Eltife said. "Without question, the first person that came to mind was Jay Hartzell."

"Seeing President Hartzell work and provide leadership during his time as interim president over the past few months compelled this board to name him the sole finalist for the job," he said.

Hartzell previously served as dean of the McCombs School of Business, where he had worked as an instructor since 2002. Hartzell, who was born in Kansas and grew up in Oklahoma, first came to UT in 1998 to receive his doctorate in finance.

In an email to the student body, Hartzell called his appointment "the honor of a lifetime."

"I’ve spent nearly 25 years on the Forty Acres," he wrote. "So I know, as one alum told me recently, that you never bet against Texas. I can’t wait to see all that we are able to achieve in the months and years ahead."

When the top spot at a UT institution becomes available, the Board of Regents typically assembles a search advisory committee to conduct a national search to identify candidates for the job. But the board also can invoke a special rule allowing for an alternative selection process, in the event that the board identifies a sole finalist for the position.

The rule allowed Eltife to appoint a special committee to offer advice to the larger board and an evaluation of the finalist.

Eltife said the board discussed the committee’s recommendations during private deliberations Wednesday, ahead of its public vote.

"In a year that has brought us a pandemic and a host of other issues, I believe we have something to be excited about — that Jay Hartzell, a lifelong Longhorn and a world-class academic scholar will be leading the 40 acres," he said.