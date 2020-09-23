Elmer "Charles" McMurtry of Durant, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Sept. 19, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born on July 26, 1948, in Paris, Texas to Floyd Charles and Norma Lucille (Bolin) McMurtry.

He married Sue Land in Idabel, Oklahoma.

He received a BA in teaching and a BA in Safety Occupations and Health. He enjoyed fishing, silver smithing and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Community Christian Church in Durant.

He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd Charles and Norma Lucille (Bolin) McMurtry, and his wife Sue McMurtry.

He is survived by his son Bryan McMurtry and wife Sommer of Durant; daughters Amber Davis of Texarkana, Texas, Larina Blassingame and husband Thomas of Marshall, Texas, and Charleigh Davis of Durant.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2020 at the Community Christian Church and will be interred at the Denison Cemetery in Idabel.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gordon Funeral Home, 221 N. 3rd, Durant; 580-916-9090; www.gordonfh.com.