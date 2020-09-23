Today

• Bryan County Free Drive-Thru Flu Shots - 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (ages 6 months and older; walk0in area for children under age 9), Southeastern Oklahoma State University Visual and Performing Arts Center, 1614 N. 1st St., Durant; 580-924-4299

• Apprenticeship Virtual Job Fair - 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; https://oklahoma.statevirtualjobfair.com/apprenticeship-job-fair/#/home

Sept. 25

• Trenton Fletcher - 10:30 p.m., Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse

Sept. 26

• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket

Oct. 2

• First Friday - 5-8 p.m., Downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org

Oct. 3

• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket

• Draggin’ Main Car Show & Cruise - 10 a.m., Downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org

• Ultimate Country Tribute Fest - 6 p.m., $25, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse

Oct. 8

• Ribbon Cutting for Pump’d Injectables and Beauty Bar - 4 p.m.. 1201 N. Washington Ave, Durant; durantchamber.org/events/view/1551

Oct. 9

• Pop Punk Nite: Durant, OK! By: Van Full of Nuns! - 8 p.m., $10, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse

Oct. 10

• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket

• Virtual Colton’s Run - 8 a.m., through Oct. 17; coltonsrun.com

Oct. 12

• Durant Board of Education meeting - noon, District Central Administration Building Conference Room, 1323 Waco St.; durantisd.org/index.php/district/board-of-education

Oct. 13

• Durant City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second Tuesday monthly), Durant City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Evergreen; durant.org/228/City-Council

Oct. 16

• Bubbapalooza feat. Read Southall Band/Kody West - 6:30 p.m., $20; Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse

Oct. 17

• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket

• Durant Riding Club Playday Series 2020 - 4 p.m., $20, Bryan County Fairgrounds, 1901 S. 9th Ave., Durant; facebook.com/Durant-Riding-Club-770230280020904

• "Hunks: The Show" - 9 p.m., $21.95, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse

Oct. 20

• Pregnancy Center of Bryan County Virtual Fundraising Banquet - 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/pregnancycenterbc; 254-405-4297

Oct. 24

• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket

• Cash Jennings - 7 p.m., $15, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse

Oct. 31

• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket

Nov. 6

• First Friday - 5-8 p.m., Downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org

Nov. 7

• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon, Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket

Nov. 9

• Durant Board of Education meeting - noon, District Central Administration Building Conference Room, 1323 Waco St.; durantisd.org/index.php/district/board-of-education

Nov. 10

• Durant City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second Tuesday monthly), Durant City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Evergreen; durant.org/228/City-Council

Nov. 11

• Josh Gracin - 8 p.m., Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse

Dec. 7

• Durant Board of Education meeting - noon, District Central Administration Building Conference Room, 1323 Waco St.; durantisd.org/index.php/district/board-of-education

Dec. 8

• Durant City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second Tuesday monthly), Durant City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Evergreen; durant.org/228/City-Council

Submit items for the community calendar at lferguson@heralddemocrat.com.