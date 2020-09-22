Sherman police

Found property - On Sept. 19, Sherman Police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 3100 block of Versaille. Employees found marijuana in the business left there by an unknown male. The marijuana was seized to be destroyed and a found property report generated.

Assault - On Sept. 19, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to a fight in progress in the 1800 block of West Crescent Drive. Two males were reported to be physically fighting with each other. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the two males involved. A report for assault by contact was generated.

Burglary - On Saturday, officers were dispatched to 1800 block Crescent Drive in reference to a fight in progress. Officers arrived on scene and observed two suspects who had broken a glass door to enter the victim’s residence and assaulted him. After the investigation, two suspects were arrested and booked in Grayson County Jail and burglary of a habitation report was generated

Possession of a controlled substance - On Sept. 19, Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the 4100 block Texoma Pkwy. The investigation revealed an occupant of the vehicle was in possession of a controlled substance. A possession of a controlled substance penalty group three under 28 grams report was generated.

Theft - On Sept. 20, an officer was dispatched to the 2500 block of W Houston Street in reference to found property. Upon arrival, several miscellaneous documents including identifying documents were located. The owner of the items was located and contacted. The owner advised her wallet had been stolen the night before from a business in the 4400 block of West Houston. A report was generated for Theft of property $100



Driving while intoxicated - On Sunday, Sherman Dispatch received a phone call in reference to a possible intoxicated driver in the 3400 block of Town Center Street. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the driver. An investigation was conducted and the driver was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated third or more offense and possession controlled substance penalty group three under 28 grams. The driver was transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Burglary - On Sunday, Sherman PD Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. McClain Dr in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined a known male made forced entry into the business and stole a car from outside the business. A report was generated for burglary of a building and theft of property $2500



Driving while intoxicated - On Sunday, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in regards to an intoxicated driver. The caller stated a white Nissan passenger car was driving on the wrong side of the road in the 1700 block of N FM 1417. Officers were dispatched to the area and located the vehicle. The driver was identified and later admitted to being intoxicated. The driver was arrested and a report was generated for driving while intoxicated.

Burglary of a vehicle - On Sept. 21, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property from an unlocked vehicle located in the 400 block of South Charles Street in Sherman. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

