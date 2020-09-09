Robin Bradshaw

Wednesday

Sep 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM


EARLY VOTING


Early voting will take place Tuesday October 13, 2020 through Friday October 30, 2020.


Below is the listed dates and times.


TUESDAY OCT. 13, 2020


8am-5pm (open during lunch)


WEDNESDAY OCT. 14, 2020


8am-5pm (open during lunch)


THURSDAY OCT. 15, 2020


8am-5pm (open during lunch)


FRIDAY OCT. 16, 2020


8am-5pm (open during lunch)


SATURDAY OCT. 17, 2020`


7am-7pm (open during lunch)


MONDAY OCT. 19, 2020


8am-5pm (open during lunch)


TUESDAY OCT. 20, 2020


7am-7pm (open during lunch)


WEDNESDAY OCT. 21, 2020


8am-5pm (open during lunch)


THURSDAY OCT. 22, 2020


8am-5pm (open during lunch)


FRIDAY OCT. 23, 2020


8am-5pm (open during lunch)


SATURDAY OCT. 24, 2020`


7am-7pm (open during lunch)


MONDAY OCT. 26, 2020


8am-5pm (open during lunch)


TUESDAY OCT. 27, 2020


7am-7pm (open during lunch)


WEDNESDAY OCT. 28, 2020


8am-5pm (open during lunch)


THURSDAY OCT. 29, 2020


8am-5pm (open during lunch)


FRIDAY OCT. 30, 2020


8am-5pm (open during lunch)


Early Voting Locations


_______________________________________


PREMONT CITY HALL


200 SW 1st St., Premont, Texas 78375


Precincts:


4 11 14


______________________________________________


JIM WELLS COUNTY CORTHOUSE


200 North Almond


Alice, Tx. 78332


Precincts:


1 5 6 7 9 10 12 13 15 16 17 18 19 20 22


______________________________________________________


ORANGE GROVE CITY HALL


310 W Pundt Ave


Orange Grove, TX 78372


Precincts:


2 3 8


______________________________________________________


NOVEMBER 3, 2020


ELECTION DAY VOTING LOCATIONS


POLLS OPEN FROM 7AM – 7PM


Precincts: Voting Precinct 1


Jim Wells County Courthouse


200 N. Almond Street Alice, Texas 78332


Voting Precinct 2


Ray's Roundup


8086 N. Highway 281 Orange Grove, Texas 78372


Voting Precinct 3


Senior Citizen Building


12111 N Highway 359 Sandia, Texas 78383


Voting Precinct 4


Premont High School


400 S. Elaine Street Premont, Texas 78375


Voting Precinct 5


St. Joseph Mission Hall


2682 FM 735 Alice, Texas 78332


Voting Precinct 6


Springfield County Bldg.


501 S. Ventura San Diego, Texas 78384


Voting Precinct 7


The Church of Christ


1396 Morningside Dr. Alice, Texas 78332


Voting Precinct 8


Orange Grove Intermediate School


Special Projects Bldg. 106 Bulldog Lane


Orange Grove, Texas 78372


Voting Precinct 9


Alice High School


#1 Coyote Trail Alice, Texas 78332


Voting Precinct 10


Mary R. Garcia Elementary School


3051 Old Kingsville Rd. Alice, Texas 78332


Voting Precinct 11


Premont Library


115 Agnes Street Premont, Texas 78375


Voting Precinct 12


Schallert Elementary School


1001 Jim Wells Street Alice, Texas 78332


Voting Precinct 13


Hi-Rise Apartment Bldg.


600 E. Front Street Alice, Texas 78332


Voting Precinct 14


La Gloria School


182 East CR 401 Falfurrias, Texas 78355


Voting Precinct 15


Noonan Elementary School


701 W. Third Street Alice, Texas 78332


Voting Precinct 16


Saenz Elementary School


400 Palo Blanco Street Alice, Texas 78332


Voting Precinct 17


Ben Bolt Fitness Center


401 Whitney Drive Ben Bolt, Texas 78342


Voting Precinct 18


JWC Tecolote


Community Center


197 CR 120 Alice, Texas 78332


Voting Precinct 19


Bentonville -Boltinghouse Residence


150 B CR 336 Alice, Texas 78332


Voting Precinct 20


Alice Boys & Girls Club


793 South Texas Blvd. Alice, Texas 78332


Voting Precinct 22


Jim Wells County Bldg.


1106 Castillo Street Alice, Texas 78332