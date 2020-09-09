EARLY VOTING
Early voting will take place Tuesday October 13, 2020 through Friday October 30, 2020.
Below is the listed dates and times.
TUESDAY OCT. 13, 2020
8am-5pm (open during lunch)
WEDNESDAY OCT. 14, 2020
8am-5pm (open during lunch)
THURSDAY OCT. 15, 2020
8am-5pm (open during lunch)
FRIDAY OCT. 16, 2020
8am-5pm (open during lunch)
SATURDAY OCT. 17, 2020`
7am-7pm (open during lunch)
MONDAY OCT. 19, 2020
8am-5pm (open during lunch)
TUESDAY OCT. 20, 2020
7am-7pm (open during lunch)
WEDNESDAY OCT. 21, 2020
8am-5pm (open during lunch)
THURSDAY OCT. 22, 2020
8am-5pm (open during lunch)
FRIDAY OCT. 23, 2020
8am-5pm (open during lunch)
SATURDAY OCT. 24, 2020`
7am-7pm (open during lunch)
MONDAY OCT. 26, 2020
8am-5pm (open during lunch)
TUESDAY OCT. 27, 2020
7am-7pm (open during lunch)
WEDNESDAY OCT. 28, 2020
8am-5pm (open during lunch)
THURSDAY OCT. 29, 2020
8am-5pm (open during lunch)
FRIDAY OCT. 30, 2020
8am-5pm (open during lunch)
Early Voting Locations
_______________________________________
PREMONT CITY HALL
200 SW 1st St., Premont, Texas 78375
Precincts:
4 11 14
______________________________________________
JIM WELLS COUNTY CORTHOUSE
200 North Almond
Alice, Tx. 78332
Precincts:
1 5 6 7 9 10 12 13 15 16 17 18 19 20 22
______________________________________________________
ORANGE GROVE CITY HALL
310 W Pundt Ave
Orange Grove, TX 78372
Precincts:
2 3 8
______________________________________________________
NOVEMBER 3, 2020
ELECTION DAY VOTING LOCATIONS
POLLS OPEN FROM 7AM – 7PM
Precincts: Voting Precinct 1
Jim Wells County Courthouse
200 N. Almond Street Alice, Texas 78332
Voting Precinct 2
Ray's Roundup
8086 N. Highway 281 Orange Grove, Texas 78372
Voting Precinct 3
Senior Citizen Building
12111 N Highway 359 Sandia, Texas 78383
Voting Precinct 4
Premont High School
400 S. Elaine Street Premont, Texas 78375
Voting Precinct 5
St. Joseph Mission Hall
2682 FM 735 Alice, Texas 78332
Voting Precinct 6
Springfield County Bldg.
501 S. Ventura San Diego, Texas 78384
Voting Precinct 7
The Church of Christ
1396 Morningside Dr. Alice, Texas 78332
Voting Precinct 8
Orange Grove Intermediate School
Special Projects Bldg. 106 Bulldog Lane
Orange Grove, Texas 78372
Voting Precinct 9
Alice High School
#1 Coyote Trail Alice, Texas 78332
Voting Precinct 10
Mary R. Garcia Elementary School
3051 Old Kingsville Rd. Alice, Texas 78332
Voting Precinct 11
Premont Library
115 Agnes Street Premont, Texas 78375
Voting Precinct 12
Schallert Elementary School
1001 Jim Wells Street Alice, Texas 78332
Voting Precinct 13
Hi-Rise Apartment Bldg.
600 E. Front Street Alice, Texas 78332
Voting Precinct 14
La Gloria School
182 East CR 401 Falfurrias, Texas 78355
Voting Precinct 15
Noonan Elementary School
701 W. Third Street Alice, Texas 78332
Voting Precinct 16
Saenz Elementary School
400 Palo Blanco Street Alice, Texas 78332
Voting Precinct 17
Ben Bolt Fitness Center
401 Whitney Drive Ben Bolt, Texas 78342
Voting Precinct 18
JWC Tecolote
Community Center
197 CR 120 Alice, Texas 78332
Voting Precinct 19
Bentonville -Boltinghouse Residence
150 B CR 336 Alice, Texas 78332
Voting Precinct 20
Alice Boys & Girls Club
793 South Texas Blvd. Alice, Texas 78332
Voting Precinct 22
Jim Wells County Bldg.
1106 Castillo Street Alice, Texas 78332