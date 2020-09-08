Two people are being taken to the hospital following a crash on Texas 71 in West Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS officials said Tuesday.

EMS officials tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that medics were responding to a crash involving two cars between the 10400 and 10555 blocks of Texas 71 west.

Two adults were taken to hospitals in the area. A STAR Flight helicopter took one with serious injuries to Dell Seton Medical Center and EMS medics took the second one to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, officails said.

Officials said the roadway was closed to allow the STAR Flight helicopter to pick up the patient, adding that the Oak Hill fire department and Lake Travis fire and rescue were also responding to the incident.

