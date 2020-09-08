Tuesday

Sep 8, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Sept. 11


• Second-annual September 11th Memorial Stair Climb - 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Workout Anytime Durant, 905 W. Main St., Durant; https://www.facebook.com/events/287893625637102/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D


Sept. 12


• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/events/602679277313318/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D


Sept. 14


• Durant Board of Education meeting - noon, District Central Administration Building Conference Room, 1323 Waco St.; durantisd.org/index.php/district/board-of-education


Sept. 17


• Durant Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser - 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., $10, Bryan County Community Center, 1901 S. 9th Ave., Durant; durantchamber.org/events/view/1510


Sept. 19


• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/events/602679277313318/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D


• Durant Riding Club Playday Series 2020 - 4 p.m., $20, Bryan County Fairgrounds, 1901 S. 9th Ave., Durant; facebook.com/Durant-Riding-Club-770230280020904


Sept. 26


• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/events/602679277313318/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D


Oct. 2


• First Friday - 5-8 p.m., Downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org


Oct. 3


• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/events/602679277313318/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D


• Draggin’ Main Car Show & Cruise - 10 a.m., Downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org


Oct. 10


• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/events/602679277313318/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D


• Virtual Colton’s Run - 8 a.m., through Oct. 17; coltonsrun.com


Oct. 12


• Durant Board of Education meeting - noon, District Central Administration Building Conference Room, 1323 Waco St.; durantisd.org/index.php/district/board-of-education


Oct. 13


• Durant City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second Tuesday monthly), Durant City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Evergreen; durant.org/228/City-Council


Oct. 17


• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/events/602679277313318/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D


• Durant Riding Club Playday Series 2020 - 4 p.m., $20, Bryan County Fairgrounds, 1901 S. 9th Ave., Durant; facebook.com/Durant-Riding-Club-770230280020904


Oct. 24


• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/events/602679277313318/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D


Oct. 31


• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/events/602679277313318/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D


Nov. 6


• First Friday - 5-8 p.m., Downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org


Nov. 7


• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon, Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/events/602679277313318/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D


Nov. 9


• Durant Board of Education meeting - noon, District Central Administration Building Conference Room, 1323 Waco St.; durantisd.org/index.php/district/board-of-education


Nov. 10


• Durant City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second Tuesday monthly), Durant City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Evergreen; durant.org/228/City-Council


Dec. 7


• Durant Board of Education meeting - noon, District Central Administration Building Conference Room, 1323 Waco St.; durantisd.org/index.php/district/board-of-education


Dec. 8


• Durant City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second Tuesday monthly), Durant City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Evergreen; durant.org/228/City-Council


Submit items for the community calendar at lferguson@heralddemocrat.com.