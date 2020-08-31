72ND DISTRICT COURT
JUDGE RUBEN G. REYES
• Nonette Joachim against Lisa Brewer, suit on personal injury auto
99TH DISTRICT COURT
JUDGE WILLIAM C. SOWDER
• Ruth Ann Riek against Linda Miller and RR Riek Investments LLC, suit on other civil
237TH DISTRICT COURT
JUDGE LES HATCH
• Wayne Bryant Logistics LCC against Wilson Civil Contractors, suit on account
• Ovation Services LLC against Juan Jesus Garcia and State of Texas, Attorney General, suit on other civil
• CD Park7 Lubbock I Owners against Lubbock Central Appraisal District, suit on other civil