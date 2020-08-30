Longtime Lubbock resident and the city’s LULAC Chaplain Neale Pearson celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday.

The ongoing social distancing protocols of the coronavirus pandemic led to Pearson having the most unique birthday in his 90 years. Friends and loved ones made the best of the situation by organizing a drive-by celebration with Pearson watching from his yard.

Dozens of friends gathered in their vehicles in the Monterey High School parking lot before forming a caravan and parading by his house, which was decorated with a "happy birthday" yard sign.

"It was very nice," said Pearson. "I had a number of lady friends who helped put it together. It’s nice to have people who want to celebrate your age."

Pearson credited his age to the good genes on his mother’s side.

Pearson has served as the Chaplain for the League of United Latin American Citizens for several years and is a retired Texas Tech professor.