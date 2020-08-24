This summer, as most local parents were choosing between sending their students to in-person classes or navigating online courses, some community members came together to find other solutions.

In late June, posts popped up in popular Facebook community groups throughout Travis and Williamson counties looking for families that wanted to form learning pods. Some parents were looking to split the cost of hiring a teacher. Others were offering to home school a few children or form a co-op group.

"It was something I struggled with quite a bit," said Stacy Harrell, a Pflugerville mom of two. "I prayed."

Harrell chose the virtual option for her first-grader, Grace, and joined a small pod of parents paying a former teacher to help their children with lessons.

"It was like a weight lifted off my shoulders," Harrell said.

Harrell said she wanted her children to be able to socialize in a safe environment. Her 3-year-old son attends a small moms’ group that has been operating without issue for months. She worried too many students would be returning to school for it to be safe for her daughter.

After the spring semester, she also knew it would be difficult to help her daughter with her school work.

"Based on what happened in April and March, I just couldn’t give her what she needed," Harrell said. "I’m not a teacher."

The solution is not perfect for Harrell, a wedding planner. She has to drop her son at his child care group, log her daughter into Zoom meetings for half the day, then take her to the pod, pick up her son, later pick up her daughter, and somehow run her business in between. But she is thankful because she feels the group is the best choice for her daughter.

Cristina Olivares, also a Pflugerville mom of two, wanted to send her third-grade daughter back to school, but a doctor recommended against it because her daughter has asthma and a compromised immune system.

Olivares ended up leaving her job so she could take care of her two children full time during the fall. To afford this, her husband took a job in Houston and now commutes to Pflugerville on the weekends.

Olivares tried to start her own pod. She posted on Facebook offering to homeschool another child, hoping to make some additional money for her family. While she was not able to find another family before school started, she said no one she knows is letting their children go back to school. She said there are many pods for older students popping up in her neighborhood.

Richa Lawania owns Children’s Lighthouse, a day care and children’s development center in Round Rock. This summer parents started asking her if she would be able to watch their children while they attended school online in the fall.

"We had a few parents who asked us if we can help them," Lawania said. "Just to help them out we started saying yes."

But the requests kept pouring in, and Lawania realized the center was going to have to pivot to a new model.

Lawania formed small classes, like pods, where students can interact with each other and get help logging into video classes or doing their school work. At recess, children are able to use the playscape or play together in the classroom.

Lawania said she is able to offer this safely because of the extra sanitizing her staff does and because students remain with their small groups and do not interact with other classes. She said the smaller bubbles give students a lot of the benefits of returning to school without all the risk.

The team is overseeing children from pre-K to 12 years old.

"I know kids were missing being in-person for sure," Lawania said. "That’s the part which is helping the kids most."