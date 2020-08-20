Thursday forecast for Austin: On what will likely be the 19th day in a row of triple-digit temperatures, Austinites should beware of high levels of ozone air pollution, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

TCEQ has declared Thursday as an ozone action day because of the expected high levels of pollution. Ground-level ozone, a pollutant that can make it harder for people with asthma and other respiratory problems to breathe, is created when sunlight and industrial emissions, like exhaust from car engines, mix.

To help prevent pollution on an ozone action day, residents can carpool, walk or ride a bike, take a lunch to work, avoid drive-through lanes and keep vehicles tuned.

In addition to the air pollution, Thursday will also be really hot, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be sunny and the high temperature will be near 104 degrees, forecasters said.

Come nighttime, temperatures will cool off a bit to a low around 76 degrees, the weather service said. Skies will be mostly clear.

Friday will similarly be hot and sunny, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 99. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. and a low around 75.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97. Mostly clear at night with a low around 73.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 99. Mostly clear at night with a low around 73.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 99. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 97. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain with a high near 97.