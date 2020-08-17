Jim Wells County received confirmation of 17 additional COVID-19 cases bringing the new total to 841, on August 16.

Zero cases were removed from isolation today. An estimated 557 cases have recovered, 240 are active and 19 fatalities.

Case # 825: Male in his 70's

Case # 826: Female in her 40's

Case # 827: Female in her 60's

Case # 828: Male in his 60's

Case # 829: Male in his 40's

Case # 830: Male in his 40's

Case # 831: Male in his 40's

Case # 832: Male in his 30's

Case # 833: Female in her 30's

Case # 834: Female in her 50's

Case # 835: Female in her 20's

Case # 836: Female in her teens

Case # 837: Female in her teens

Case # 838: Female in her teens

Case # 839: Female in her ones

Case # 840: Female in her ones

Case # 841: Male in his 40's

The patients are currently isolated. DSHS is supporting Jim Wells County in identifying any close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.