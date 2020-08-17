MELISSA - Melissa officials announced that the city’s new solid waste collection schedule will begin Oct. 5.

As part of the changes related to a new contract with Community Waste Disposal (CWD), the city will now be divided into five geographical sections. Each will have trash and recycling pick up on a different day of the week.

The exact boundaries of those zones have yet to be determined.

When the final lines are drawn, city officials will distribute the information via social media, news releases and the city’s website.

The information will also be distributed to neighborhood-level organizations like homeowner associations and subdivision boards so that the word gets out.

The last citywide trash collection day will be Sept. 30.

On that day, current waste disposal contractor Waste Connections will enlist the help of a third-party collection service to also pick up the waste bins. All residents will be asked to place their carts on the curb that day even if they are empty.

During the last week of September, CWD will also begin distributing its carts to residents in anticipation of the new collection schedule the following week.

Residents who are currently paying extra for more than one garbage or recycling cart will receive a corresponding number from CWD.

CWD will coordinate the exchange of commercial dumpsters with local businesses individually before the new contract goes into effect.

Changes are also coming to the bulk pick-up process. Currently, residents are required to call ahead for this service.

Come October, each of Melissa’s five waste pick-up zones will also have a designated monthly bulk collection day.

On that predetermined day, CWD will pick up garbage, recycling and bulk waste. Size and weight restrictions for bulk items will be announced at a later date.

CWD will also collect hazardous household waste (HHW) once per month. This will include used electronics destined for recycling. Details of this program have yet to be announced.