DISMISSALS

Potter County

Potter County 251st District Court

James David Howard. Dec. 30, 1990. Other felony. Dismissed Aug. 3.

Potter County Court at Law No. 1

Zaid Al Bazzaz. March 13, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed Aug. 3.

Marco Antonio Gonzalez-Salazar. Aug. 15, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed Aug. 3.

J Bob Hart. Feb. 24, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed Ag. 3.

Jose Luis Hinojos Jr. March 20 – Two charges: (1) criminal trespass and (2) failure to identify fugitive from justice. Both dismissed Aug. 3.

Potter County Court at Law No. 2

Chauncey Cole Irving. July 13 – Failure to identify fugitive, intentionally give false information. Dismissed Aug. 6.

Randall County

Randall County Court at Law No. 1

Tracy Lynn Hobbs. June 23, 2017 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed July 21.

Benjamin Gene Cenovio. Sept. 22, 2017 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed July 21.

Todd Warren Hartley. Feb. 4, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed July 21.

Isabel Pikulin. April 14, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed July 21.

Adam Scott Johnson. July 8, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed July 21.

Rene Silva. Jan. 7, 2019 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed July 21.

Amy Lori Morris. May 10, 2019 – Two counts: Count 1 – aggregated theft of property, more than $750 less than $2,500 y check and Count 2 – issuance of a bad check. Both dismissed July 23.

Walter Dewitt Dodds. Feb. 29 – Disorderly conduct, discharge/display firearm. Dismissed July 23.

Donald Adrian Griego. April 25 – Assault causing bodily injury. Dismissed July 20.

Ashley Dawn McClendon. June 19 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed July 22.

Damon Shawn Aylor. March 21 – Two counts: Count 1 – theft, less than $100 by check and Count 2 – issuance of a bad check. Both dismissed July 22.

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

David Robert Halttunen. Feb. 1, 2013 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed July 22.

Omar Maldonado-Banda. April 23, 2013 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed July 22.

Matthew Brian McKenzie. Sept. 11, 2013 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed July 22.

Jaquad William Rogers. Nov. 10, 2013 – Three counts: Count 1 – resist arrest, search or transport, Count 2 – assault causing bodily injury, family violence and Count 3 – interfere with emergency call. All dismissed July 22.

Andrew James Litton. July 19, 2017 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed July 22.

Pedro Daniel Hernandez. Aug. 18, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed July 22.

Ulisa Ann Rogers. Nov. 21, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed July 22.Jerardo Javier Arce. Dec. 22, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed July 22.

Natalie Nicole Sanderson. Jan. 26, 2019 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed July 22

David Floyd Weatherman. Jan. 19 – Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Dismissed July 23.

REVOCATIONS

Potter County

Potter County 47th District Court

Nathan James Benage. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Sex offender’s duty to register, life/annually. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Kari Ann Davis. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Burglary of a habitation. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Potter County 320th District Court

William Luther Turner. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Sex offender's duty to register, life/annually. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $250 fine and costs.

ACQUITTALS

Potter County

Potter County 320th District Court

Ernie Albert Cruz. March 7, 2018 – Assault public servant. Acquitted 08/05.