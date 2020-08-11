AGN Media

The Interfaith Hunger Project of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle announced Tuesday that it will not be open for food distribution on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a news release, the project will open again at 10 a.m. Monday for distribution at its location at 2801 Duniven Circle in Amarillo.

Normal hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays for members of the public. For clients of the Hunger Project, the organization is open from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The only qualification to receive food from the organization is to bring a state-issued photo ID.

For more information about the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle organization, visit https://www.cctxp.org.