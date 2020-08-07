A lot has happened since March 2, when the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Texas’ bid to strike down the Affordable Care Act.

Two days later, Texas discovered its first case of COVID-19, and Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide emergency over the pandemic nine days after that.

As the coronavirus spread over the next five months — cutting short more than 8,000 lives in Texas and 160,000 lives nationwide — the toll has changed the tenor of the case before the country’s highest court.

Supporters of the wide-ranging law have flooded the court with pleas to preserve the Affordable Care Act, arguing that it provides vital health coverage for more than 20 million Americans, protects coverage for 133 million with preexisting medical conditions, offers a financial anchor to reeling hospitals and supports the national response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Eliminating the ACA — a pillar of the American healthcare system — during the ongoing public health crisis would make a nation already stricken by chaos even more chaotic," two leading insurance associations said in a legal brief.

The American Medical Association and 20 similar organizations were even blunter.

"Striking down the ACA at a time when the system is struggling to respond to a pandemic," they told the court, "would be a self-inflicted wound that could take decades to heal."

The arguments amounted to a naked plea for the nine Supreme Court justices — who see their court as the guardian and interpreter of the U.S. Constitution — to go beyond the rule of law and precedent by weighing the impact of their ruling and deciding accordingly.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, leading the charge for a court-ordered end to the 2010 law sometimes known as Obamacare, urged the Supreme Court to ignore the pandemic-related pleas, arguing that debates over the law’s merits "miss the point."

A substantial change Congress made in 2017 rendered the entire law void, Paxton told the court, adding that "the policy merits of the ACA" cannot save an unconstitutional law.

University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck, a constitutional law expert who has argued before the Supreme Court, said it is unlikely that justices will issue opinions that address the consequences of their decision.

"But it’s impossible to deny that the consequences could well factor into how they approach the legal arguments," Vladeck said.

"For all of their professed commitments to particular interpretive methodologies, the justices are humans first," he said. "Especially when they’re asking what Congress intended — as in this case — it is inevitable for them to assume that Congress would likewise have been thinking not only about what it was doing, but about what effects it wanted to create and avoid."

Pointing out the practical consequences of rulings can make a difference, "but it is hard to predict when," said Douglas Laycock, a UT law professor who submitted a brief urging the Supreme Court to uphold the Affordable Care Act based on legal arguments that did not mention the pandemic.

"Occasionally an opinion will indicate that they were influenced by something beyond purely legal arguments," Laycock said. "Over the run of cases, it is clear that these things sometimes matter."

The Supreme Court has twice ruled in favor of the Affordable Care Act, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's four liberal justices both times.

Paxton wins early

Paxton, whose attack on the Affordable Care Act was joined by 17 Republican-led states, has thus far prevailed.

In late 2018, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor backed Paxton’s arguments, ruling that the law was no longer valid because Congress, in 2017, eliminated the tax penalty for those to do not purchase insurance. Because the Supreme Court had previously upheld the law as a valid exercise of congressional taxing power, that change invalidated the entire act, the judge said.

O’Connor’s ruling was put on hold during the appeals process.

Late last year, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals backed O’Connor, ruling that the law was unconstitutional without the tax-backed mandate serving as its backbone. The 2-1 ruling returned the case to O’Connor to determine if the mandate could be severed from the law, preserving the rest of the Affordable Care Act.

Before that could happen, the California attorney general, joined by 19 other Democratic-led states and the Democratic-run U.S. House, appealed to the Supreme Court, which agreed last spring to hear their case. The court also accepted an appeal by Texas and the Republican states seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act and combined the cases.

With the Trump administration’s Department of Justice declining to defend the law — working instead to overturn it — the case is intriguingly styled California v. Texas, pitting two states locked in often bitter fights over everything from politics and public policy to sports teams.

The administration’s Supreme Court briefs did not mention the pandemic.

California strikes back

The Supreme Court, which kicks off its next term on Oct. 1, has already filled its October oral argument schedule with other cases, leaving little chance for the politically charged case to be heard before the Nov. 3 presidential election, with a ruling expected some time in 2021.

The timing has not diminished the political fracas over former President Barack Obama’s signature law.

"There’s never a good time to take people’s health care away, but to do so in the middle of a pandemic, well that's another level of heartlessness," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra told reporters last month, shortly after he filed a Supreme Court brief arguing that voiding the law "would have devastating practical consequences."

About 27 million could have lost their job-based health insurance due to pandemic-induced layoffs, but it is too early to know how many signed up for subsidized coverage or qualified for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, according to the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.

The law provides a backstop for millions of Americans who lost their employer-provided health insurance when they lost their jobs during the pandemic, Becerra said.

Congress never intended to void the law when it ended the tax, and instead has rejected numerous GOP-led attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act over the past decade, he added.

In their recent Supreme Court brief, the Democratic states argued that Paxton and his Republican supporters are seeking an "unprecedented judicial incursion into the role of the political branches" with a ruling that would disrupt the entire health care system.

The Republican states dispute claims that the Affordable Care Act is good policy, arguing in court documents that it imposes substantial regulatory burdens on a market that should be regulated by states, has led insurers to quit Texas and other states due to rising costs, raised the cost of premiums and imposed additional costs on states by expanding access to Medicaid.

But the bottom line, Paxton argues, is that the law still contains "a naked command to the American people to buy insurance" that is no longer supported by congressional authority to impose a tax penalty on those who fail to comply.

Congress cannot command Americans to participate in commerce, he told the court: "Such a command is unconstitutional."