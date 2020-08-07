The Austin school board voted unanimously Friday to push back the school start date by three weeks. Classes, to be held online except for those students who do not have use of technology to allow them to learn remotely, will launch on Sept. 8.

The shift comes amid concerns about persistent coronavirus cases in Austin and about teachers and staff said to be unprepared to deliver remote learning in the initial weeks of school.

The school board also approved offering remote-only learning during the first four weeks of school with the option to extend virtual learning for another four weeks. The decision regarding the second four-week period, which is intended to be a phased return of students, will be made by incoming Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde.

Original plans called for classes to start Aug. 18, a date that was approved in January under the 2020-21 academic calendar. District officials previously said they would offer remote learning for the first three weeks of school before opening campuses to students. The state requires that the district offer in-person classes for any child who does not have access to the internet or a laptop or learning device starting on the first day of school, even if the rest of the student population is learning remotely. The delay gives district officials more time to get laptops and Wi-Fi hot spots to more students.

"It’s my understanding that we believe our local health experts are steering us in the right direction so we want to push the start date so when we are required to allow people on campus that they don’t have technology, we can do that and try to mitigate the spread," Trustee Kristin Ashy said.

To meet the Texas Education Agency’s requirement of 75,600 instructional minutes per school year, the district’s plan will add 10 minutes to the school day and ends the school year June 3 instead of May 26.

Patton Elementary parent Ashweeta Patnaik said she supports the district’s plan to initially offer virtual classes, but she disagrees with the decision to delay the start of school. She said Austin district leaders waited too long to make the decision to delay the start of school, pointing to other large school districts that made the decision last month.

"We trusted leadership when they said they were well-prepared for the coming school year," she told the American-Statesman. "Now they turn around two weeks before school is set to start and tell us that they need more time to prepare. I am let down and will find it difficult to have faith in them again." She made similar comments to the trustees in recorded remarks before the vote.

The school district offered some training for remote instruction over the summer for teachers and other staff members, but the professional development was optional as such district employees are supposed to be off work during summer months.

Parent survey

As of Thursday, the district received nearly 29,000 responses to a parent survey indicating back-to-school preferences (one survey per student). Of those who responded, about one-third said they want to send their child back to school in person, 66% said they prefer remote learning, and 2% said their child isn’t returning to the district.

Campus principals this week urged parents to turn in their choices to the district, with some calling on families to keep their children at home. In a letter to families with children at Bowie High School, one of the district’s largest, Principal Mark Robinson wrote that "there will be little to no academic advantage or social benefit to selecting campus instruction."

"To effectively serve students who must be present on campus during the transition period, adhere to the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) safety guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of our students and staff and to facilitate contact tracing, we are forced to significantly reduce the total number of students physically present at Bowie daily so that we will have the bandwidth necessary to safely and appropriately address the needs of all students," Robinson wrote. "Consequently, students who are able to continue in 100% remote online learning are respectfully asked to do so even after the second phase of learning commences."

Public comment

Nearly 300 people addressed the school board on the issue in the form of 60-second recorded messages played during the meeting. The meeting started at 9 p.m., two hours later than the board’s voting meetings typically start, because community engagement meetings with Elizalde were previously scheduled for earlier in the evening and the district’s public access television channel and Facebook page that broadcasts meetings could not run both simultaneously.

The board voted at 3:15 a.m., after discussion and four hours of public testimony.

The majority of speakers supported a school start delay and extended virtual learning. Others also advocated for the district to kick off athletics as soon as the school year begins. Departing Superintendent Paul Cruz told trustees the district will continue with athletics, band and other extracurricular activities.

"I support the delay of school. I think it’s a smart decision because it gives everybody more time to see what the numbers are doing in Austin, as it is around the country," said parent Jessica St. Louis. "When we’re virtual and when we’re far apart from each other, which I do think is the safest thing, I do think we still need to make sure the schools are finding ways to keep these children connected."

‘Uncharted territory’

The calendar change comes a week after Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders affirmed guidance from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that local health authorities can’t preemptively close districts because of the pandemic.

Local health authorities across the state had issued orders that would delay the start of in-person instruction in schools. Austin-Travis County health officials had ordered all schools in the county to delay in-person classes until after Sept. 7, but state leaders said they don’t have the authority to do so.

Districts that kept their doors shuttered solely under local health orders risked losing state funding. But the TEA did give school leaders the option to delay the start of the school year, as well as to teach most students remotely for up to eight weeks. Those that do so will continue to receive state education funding, but beyond the eight weeks, districts must offer in-person learning for any student who wants it or they will risk losing funding.

"Please try to be patient with us as we maneuver what is still very uncharted territory," Trustee Cindy Anderson said. "We will continue to do everything in our power to make sure our staff, our students and their families are safe, but we’re in a very difficult position in many ways."

Dozens of hourly employees — including teaching assistants, bus drivers and cafeteria workers — expressed concern over the delay, saying they had been notified that because of the delay they would not be receiving pay that they had counted. However, the board approved a $1.8 million plan that guaranteed these classified staffers would receive their pay as originally scheduled, as well as for the extra instructional time the board approved.

