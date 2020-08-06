7:50 a.m. update: The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Stassney Lane in South Austin have been reopened after a morning crash, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

6:23 a.m. update: The left lane of northbound Interstate 35 at Stassney Lane in South Austin has been reopened, Austin police said.

Officers are working to clear a crash involving multiple vehicles off the highway.

Earlier: The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Stassney Lane in South Austin are closed after a crash involving multiple vehicles, Austin police said.

"Consider alternatives and allow for delays," the Texas Department of Transportation said.

Traffic Alert: Northbound I-35 closed at Stassney Ln due to crash. Consider alternatives and allow for delays. #my35 #atxtraffic

— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) August 6, 2020

#APD working multi-veh crash at 35N at Stassney. NB lanes are CLOSED. Avoid area. No other info available at this time. WC1

— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) August 6, 2020