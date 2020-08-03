6:05 p.m. update: Afternoon storms that soaked the Hill Country before rolling through the Austin metro area are now heading east of Interstate 35, Doppler radar shows.

The showers have helped drop temperatures by at least 20 degrees across Central Texas. In Austin, where daytime temperatures on Monday reached as high as 103 — only 4 degrees shy of matching the daily record — the storms have cooled air down to 75 degrees.

Some spots in Blanco County, west of Austin, and in Travis County, have recorded at least a half-inch of rain, according to rain gauges monitored by the Lower Colorado River Authority.

4:45 p.m. update: A band of showers with a few isolated thunderstorms that have dumped up to a half-inch of rain parts of the Hill Country has started to soak the Austin metro area, including the communities of Lago Vista in western Travis County and Round Rock in southern Williamson County.

According to rain gauges monitored by the Lower Colorado River Authority, more than a quarter-inch of rain has fallen in Burnet County, northwest of Austin, and along the Travis-Williamson county line near the Balcones National Wildlife Refuge.

Temperatures have plummeted at least 20 degrees in the wake of the storms, which Doppler radar shows stretching from Gatesville southeast to Boerne, just north of San Antonio.

4:15 p.m. update: A band of showers with a few isolated thunderstorms, stretching from Gatesville southeast to Kerrville, is rolling through the Hill Country on its way to the urban centers along the Interstate 35 corridor.

Doppler radar shows the storms moving through Burnet and Llano counties and entering the western edges of Williamson and Travis counties.

The National Weather Service says that temperatures in Burnet and Llano counties have dropped to as low as 75 degrees, and rainfall amounts across the two counties range from a tenth of an inch to as much as a half-inch.

Monday forecast for Austin: The new work week will kick off with sunshine and hot temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be sunny during the day with a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m., forecasters said. Rain chances will dissipate by nighttime.

Temperatures will peak at a high near 100 degrees, the weather service said.

Normally on August 3 in Austin, the high temperature is 98 degrees and the low is 75 degrees, according to climate data.

Mostly cloudy evening skies will become mostly clear throughout the night as temperatures dip to a low around 78 degrees, forecasters said.

The rest of the week will be dry and hot, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 101 and a heat index of 107. Mostly clear at night with a low around 77.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 101. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 101. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 100. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 99. Mostly clear at night with a low around 77.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 99.