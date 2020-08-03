10:05 a.m. update: The westbound lanes of Texas 71 at U.S. 183 have been reopened, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

Earlier: A bicyclist was killed in a crash early Monday near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded at 5:50 a.m. to the westbound lanes of the 1500 block of Texas 71, just east of U.S. 183, for the crash, which involved a vehicle and a bicycle.

An adult was pronounced dead at the scene, medics said.

Drivers should avoid the area, medics said. The westbound lanes of the highway east of U.S. 183 are closed. A Texas Department of Transportation map shows the area being congested with traffic.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality 1513-1579 E SH 71 WB (05:50) #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of an adult from a reported auto vs bicycle collision. Expect #ATXTraffic closures for law enforcement investigation. Avoid the area & select alternate route.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 3, 2020