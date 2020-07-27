Austin Energy workers deployed to South Texas on Monday afternoon to help with power restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Hanna.

The team left around noon, heading to Mercedes, which is east of McAllen, with five bucket trucks, two digging derricks and three support vehicles, Austin Energy officials said. They are prepared to help for up to two weeks in the area, officials said.

"Safety is always the top priority at Austin Energy, and deploying aid during a pandemic requires extra care and consideration. To ensure the safety of our employees, our crew will only work with other Austin Energy staff, staying with their same team members and following established COVID-19 safety protocols," officials said.

Austin Energy received the request to help after the hurricane from American Electric Power Texas, an electric utility company based out of Austin.

"I am honored to work with such caring individuals who not only work day in and day out for our own community here in Austin, but are also willing to help others in need," said Elton Richards, Austin Energy vice president of electric system field operations. "Their generosity and willingness to help South Texas and the Coastal Bend rebuild is what being a public power utility is all about."