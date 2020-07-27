Police on Monday identified two people killed and another who was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening in South Lubbock.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the crash that occurred shortly before 11 p.m. near 130th Street and Slide Road, according to a Lubbock police news release.

A Ford Focus, driven by 25-year-old Tyler Mannino, was traveling west in the 5100 block of 130th Street. A Lexus GX470, driven by 54-year-old Tammy Endsley, was traveling north in the 13000 block of Slide Road. Both vehicles collided in the intersection.

Mannino was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Endsley was taken to University Medical Center by EMS and pronounced dead. Charles Patterson, a 26-year-old passenger in Mannino’s vehicle, was also transported to UMC by EMS with serious injuries.

It was not immediately clear which vehicle had the right of way or what factors contributed to the crash, which remained under investigation Monday.