POTTER COUNTY

Potter County 47th District Court

Anthony Laron Rucker. Judgment on two charges. (1) Possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams less than 200 grams, enhanced and (2) unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, enhanced. Punishment assessed 10 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $1,000 fine and costs on each charge.

Andrew James Bruce. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received three years probation and costs.

Potter County 181st District Court

Angelo Daniel Frausto, aka Angelo Frausto. Deferred adjudication on two charges. (1) Prohibited weapon and (2) arson. Defendant received three years probation, $500 fine and costs on each charge.

Potter County 251st District Court

Renee Dawn Brice. Judgment on two charges. (1) Fraudulent use/possession identifying information, less than 5 items, elderly. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs. (2) Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Punishment assessed 12 months in state jail and costs.

Potter County 320th District Court

Baylee Victoria McKinney. Deferred adjudication. Assault public servant. Defendant received three years probation, $300 fine and costs.

Gerardo Arturo Bueno-Chavira. Deferred adjudication. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Defendant received seven years probation and costs.

Christopher Lupe Bustos. Judgment on two charges of evading arrest/detention with previous conviction. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge, plus $1,000 fine on one charge.

Aron Jay Davis. Deferred adjudication. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Defendant received three years probation and costs.

Potter County 108th District Court

Michael Edward Lofton. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram less than 4 grams. Punishment assessed three years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Randy David Romero. Judgment. Sex offender’s duty to register with previous conviction. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Julian Caldwell. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, enhanced. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Treycoby Leon Campbell. Deferred adjudication. Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Defendant received three years probation, $1,000 fine and costs.

Potter County Court at Law No. 1

Timothy Don Wiebe. Judgment. Obstruct highway passageway. Punishment assessed six days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Clarissa Brianna Martinez. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Zaydia Anahie Duran. Deferred adjudication. Theft of property, more than $100 less than $750. Defendant received one year probation and costs.

Logan James Clifton. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed one year probation and costs.

Everett Nox Cato. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Charles Deyante Peavey. Judgment. Reckless driving. Punishment assessed one year probation and costs.

Potter County Court at Law No. 2

Christopher Lupe Bustos. Judgment. Resist arrest/search or transport. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Julian Caldwell. Judgment on three charges. (1) Assault causing bodily injury, family violence, (2) unlawful restraint and (3) interfere with emergency request for assistance. Punishment assessed 75 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs on each charge.

Jose Luis Martinez Jr. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Punishment assessed 120 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Potter County Civil

Southern County Mutual Insurance Company vs. Evelyn Alvarado Nevarez and Florentino Alvarado Garcia. Final Judgment. Plaintiff to recover from defendants $7,364.81, pre-judgment and post-judgment interest, attorney’s fees and court costs.

Charles Douglas Betts vs. Denise Martin. Final Judgment. Plaintiff to recover from defendant $41,444.54, pre-judgment and post-judgment interest and court costs.

Hartman Roofing, Inc. vs. Diana Densmore. Default Judgment. Plaintiff to recover from defendant $23,246.27, post-judgment interest, attorney’s fees and court costs.

Diversified Interiors of Amarillo vs. Canyon Exploration Co. and Swing Hard Ventures, LLC. Agreed Judgment. Plaintiff to recover from defendants, jointly and severally, $90,000, and post-judgment interest.

Prosper Funding LLC as servicer for Prosper Pass-Thru Trust I vs. Michael A. Blackburn. Default Judgment. Plaintiff to recover from defendant $27,569.05, post-judgment interest, attorney’s fees and court costs.

RANDALL COUNTY

Randall County 47th District Court

Marcos Antonio Gonzalez. Judgment. Indecency with a child, exposes. Punishment assessed four years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Harleigh Renee Turner. Deferred adjudication. Abandon/endanger a child, criminal negligence. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

Nathaniel Bradly Soto. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

Marie Samantha Hernandez. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, third or more offenses. Punishment assessed three years In Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Randall County 181st District Court

Adam Lee Gibbs. Judgment. Assault family/household member with previous conviction, enhanced. Punishment assessed 10 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Ahsley Faye Dawn Griffin. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram less than 4 grams. Defendant received three years probation and costs.

De’Von Marcel Brown. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

Julie Mae Cortez. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram less than 4 grams, enhanced. Defendant received six years probation and costs

Jessica Brito Blake. Two Counts: Count 1 – Deferred adjudication. Assault peace officer/judge. Defendant received four years probation and costs. County 2 – Judgment. Driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. Punishment assessed two years probation and costs.

Steven Bryant Davis. Judgment. Unauthorized use of a vehicle, enhanced. Punishment assessed four years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Randall County 251st District Court

Duane Allen Akin. Deferred adjudication. Assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation. Defendant received four years probation and costs.

Andrew William Stearns. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams less than 400 grams. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

John Cole Harmon. Deferred adjudication on two counts: Count 1 – assault family/household member with previous conviction and Count 2 – assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation. Defendant received four years probation and costs on each count.

Francisco Muro Jr. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

Rustee Lee Garrett. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram less than 4 grams. Punishment assessed six years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Bob Nacha Gaay. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 12 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Filbert Nyaminani. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Nathan Christopher Billingsley. Judgment. False drug test falsification device. Punishment assessed 90 days in Randall County Jail and costs.