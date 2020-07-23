Just weeks before Brad Lancaster was to take over as superintendent of Lake Travis schools, he was sitting at the 2011 state high school football championship game at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Midway High School — from the Midway school district he was leaving — was set to play the Lake Travis Cavaliers — the district he would soon join. It was Midway’s first championship appearance in school history.

The Cavs grasped the lead 10-0 at half time. Midway would answer back in the third quarter with a touchdown on the kickoff return, cutting that lead by 7. There was hope for a bit, Lancaster said, recalling the cheers in the stadium at the start of the third quarter. But the Cavs would prove victorious that night with a 22-7 win over the Panthers.

A picture that ran on the front page of the Waco Tribune-Herald the following day is what Lancaster, who will retire Thursday, said validated his decision to move to Lake Travis. A copy of the picture hung in his office until he packed up his things this week.

"Lake Travis won, and in the photo you can see the sidelines and the coaches are cheering in the background as the clock ticks down," he said. "But before walking off to celebrate, you see this Lake Travis kid whisper into the other player’s ear as he is crying. When I saw that photo on Sunday morning — and this young man, before he celebrated, he went and consoled the other player on the other team — that is how I knew I was coming to a really good place."

In the nearly nine years as superintendent, Lancaster oversaw two bond elections, a tax ratification election, the adjustment of attendance zones and annual raises for staff. He said a tax rate increase happened right after he took over in 2011 and has been the same since and even decreased the last two years, something he is proud of.

"There are lots of events like ball games, concerts, student recognition and success, kids graduating and a lot of that goes on for a staff member that I will always remember," Lancaster said. "But what I appreciate most is the people I've met and relationships formed. It's fun to win ball games, and it's fun to pass a bond election. But at the end of the day, I am grateful for people I've known and it is difficult to leave after eight and a half years."

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lancaster’s retirement, and those of at least 10 others in the district, will not be marked with farewell celebrations and cakes. Instead a goodbye video with well wishes from teachers and staff aired at a school board meeting July 15 and distant waves and other goodbye gestures — from at least 6 feet away — will have to do.

"No one gets the retirement they hoped for," he said. "I always said when I retire I just want a cake. There is no cake, and there is no celebration."

Things look a little different than when Lancaster decided about a year ago that he would announce his retirement in December.

At that time, he thought the hardest thing would be saying goodbye to the friends he’s made. He thought leaving before the district would have to call for a bond election to address the growing population of students in high school was the best option.

"We’ve got some room to grow architecturally over the next few years but the district will have to do something soon and that is a long conversation to have with the community," he said. "I needed to stay another five or six years so that I could start and finish that project or leave before it started because it wouldn't be fair to have that transition in leadership in the middle of something like that."

But instead he will step down in the midst of a pandemic and at a time when schools across the area are working to figure out how to bring students and staff back together safely this fall. Something no one could have predicted.

"No one knew this was coming," Lancaster said. "In my 37 years in education I’ve never dealt with anything like this. We’ve had some crazy stuff, mostly bad weather days, but nothing that has affected an entire district. Definitely a weird time to retire."

In the nearly four decades he has worked in five school districts across Texas serving as a high school special education teacher, a bus driver, an assistant principal and principal and eventually a superintendent, he said there isn’t one thing he can remember that compares to this odd time.

But, he said, he has complete confidence in the team of administrators, teachers and staff to find a solution for learning this fall, which will happen under the guidance of incoming superintendent Paul Norton.

In the meantime, Lancaster said he hopes to travel once the pandemic restrictions ease. With more time on his hands, he said, he looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Karen, and his children, parents and friends.

"There is an art to leaving, and there is an old song that goes ‘How can we miss you, when you won't go away,’" Lancaster said. "I will support Norton (and the district) from my living room. My patio is always open, and my phone is always on."

He said letting go of those daily phone calls will also be an adjustment, but is just one more he looks forward to.

Eventually he plans to do part-time work, though he is not sure what that is just yet. In the next two years, Lancaster said, he and his wife plan to move back to College Station — his childhood home, the home of the Fighting Texas Aggies at Texas A&M University, where he attended grad school, and the same school district he launched his career in education.

His father still lives in the home that Lancaster grew up in, which is not far from Kyle Field. Lancaster said he grew up listening to Saturday cheers and the sounds of the cannon from the stadium when the Aggies scored. There he said he plans to help his father clean and remodel the home.

He likes to turn wood in his spare time and plans to continue that hobby, he said. A pen that sat in his office was carved out of wood debris from the Century Tree on the Texas A&M campus, known for its legendary power to bestow true love.

"I’d like to build a workshop at the house eventually," he said. "But I look forward to finding ways to fill my time."

As Lancaster walks out of his office Thursday, with boxes filled with athletic memorabilia, photos and awards in hand, he said he will remember and always be grateful for the opportunity to serve as superintendent for Lake Travis, and to the school board for their commitment to students and staff.

"If you had told me 37 years ago that I would be ending my career as superintendent in Lake Travis I wouldn’t have believed you," he said. "But I couldn't think of a better place to end my career. I know Paul will do a fabulous job and I know he will enjoy this place as much as I did."