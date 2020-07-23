Bastrop County commissioners spent Wednesday morning grappling with how to refine a development tool available to them that would allow the creation of a special district to develop rural areas into residential or commercial developments.

The development tool a public improvement district, or PID allows the creation of a special district within a county wherein the district’s property owners reimburse a developer for the building costs of public infrastructure and improvements within the district, such as parks, landscaping or streets.

While developers pay for such costs up front, through a PID, they are reimbursed by property owners through annual assessments levied over decades — typically a 30-year period — via property owners’ tax bills. PIDs are intended to spur economic development by providing developers an alternate way to pay for infrastructural improvements.

"You are trying to bring in some additional public benefit and developments to your community that the market alone on its own merits may not justify in the private sector," said development consultant and former Hays County Commissioner Will Conley, who was invited to the commissioners’ Wednesday meeting by Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape.

"You’re in a partnership with the private sector to try to deliver some improvements in public assets to your community that under traditional terms and traditional standards my not be delivered," Conley said.

In May, as the county faced developers’ increasing interest in rural subdivision construction, commissioners began developing a comprehensive PID policy that would govern how such districts would be created in the county. The court continued fine tuning the 12-page policy Wednesday when Commissioner Clara Beckett emphasized the need to create a guideline that looks to the long-term instead of immediate interests of developers currently planning PID projects in the county.

Managing Principal Rick Rosenberg of the development and financing group DPFG, for instance, voiced his approval of the draft policy during the commissioners discussion. Rosenberg is associated with the Phase Two expansion of the Double Eagle Ranch development in western Bastrop County, Beckett said.

And the real estate and land development law firm Metcalfe Wolff Stuart & Williams has also submitted its comments and feedback during the county’s policy-making process.

"I’m really uncomfortable with a whole bunch of input from a developer that’s potentially and very imminently proposing a PID," Beckett said. "I have a problem with that. It seems like this document is becoming a collaboration with a developer. That’s making me very uncomfortable with this process."

"I think we need to step back for a minute and recognize something very, very important, and that’s that we’re developing a policy that’s going to stand over time," she said.

Under the proposed policy, as currently written, the county would be more likely to approve a PID petition if the project includes one or more of the "community benefits" defined by the policy. Commissioners spent a majority of Wednesday’s meeting discussing what kind of community benefits the county wants to encourage, but they indicated certain benefits they’d like to promote.

No. 1 on that list is ensuring the PID generates "economic development benefits to the county above and beyond the benefits generated by hiring-short term workers to construct the project supported by the PID," the draft policy reads.

Commissioners said they wanted PIDs to be used for constructing job-creating commercial areas in addition to residential homes in order to not create commuter environments.

Commissioners also wanted to encourage transportation infrastructure and increased access to broadband services. If developers aren’t able to provide any of the defined benefits, the may choose to pay a fee in lieu.

Broadband "is pretty high on our list right now because we all know what the deficiencies are because of the distance learning that’s required in public schools," Pape said.

The Commissioners Court instructed its bond counsel, Stephanie Leibe of the Norton Rose Fulbright law firm, to further refine the county’s list of community benefits before it is brought back to the court for a potential vote at a later date.