A variety of announcements kicked off the Prosper Town Council meeting on July 14.

Among them was a notice that the Town Secretary’s office is accepting applications through Aug. 3 for various board and commission seat openings.

The council also expressed its condolences to the family of Greg Dyer, a Prosper resident who died recently.

Congratulations were given to Prosper ISD Superintendent Dr. Drew Watkins about his upcoming retirement. The council thanked him for his service to the town.

During the meeting, the council heard a presentation from Pat Jones, executive director of the local food pantry Neighbors Nourishing Neighbors.

Jones discussed what the food pantry has done this year as well as changes that have happened since it moved into a new space.

"We found a much larger facility earlier this year, the one around the corner on McKinley," Jones said. "It gave us a lot more space to work with."

In March, it transitioned into reopening as food pantries around the country were getting slammed due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Neighbors Nourishing Neighbors settled in and quickly shifted to providing curbside service to families in need.

"A lot of things happened literally overnight," he said.

It restructured and, along with a lot of support from Prosper, is now able to provide service to residents safely.

"We have received incredible support from the community. We’ve got unprecedented food donations," Jones said. "Our shelves are typically stocked each week and then empty by the end of the week.

"The really nice thing is a lot of the food drives are organized by kids, so we see families doing this as a family event, so Prosper has really come together," he said.

After Jones’ presentation, the council spoke about the mayor’s fitness challenge that recently ended.

"My notes show we did combined walking, running and cycling 15,623 miles," Mayor Ray Smith said. "I hope everyone enjoyed it and (looks) forward to doing it again next year."

What followed was a presentation by the bond committee, as well as a lengthy discussion regarding future funding.

Council member and Bond Committee vice president Curry Vogelsang discussed the funding of several upcoming projects for the town, including $50 million for streets and roadways, $30 million for parks and recreation and another $30 million for public safety.

These are proposals that the council will need to vote on, but residents may possibly see language regarding these changes during the upcoming November election.

The council moved on to consent and regular items on the agenda before recessing into the executive session. However, talks will likely continue about the proposed funding in future sessions.