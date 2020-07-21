Tuesday forecast for Austin: After days of dry and hot conditions, the Austin area may finally get some rain, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a 50% chance of rain, mainly after 10 a.m., forecasters said.

Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected to fall on the Austin area, but higher amounts are possible in a thunderstorm, the weather service said.

The high temperature will be near 91 degrees. Normally on July 21 in Austin, the high temperature is 96 degrees and the low is 75 degrees, according to climate data.

Rain chances will decrease to 20% at night with mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature around 76 degrees, forecasters said.

Wednesday will also see the possibility of rain, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m., and a high near 94 and a heat index as high as 106. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 10 p.m. and a low around 75.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m., and a high near 90. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 76.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 90. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 75.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 91. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93.