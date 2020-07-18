There’s one thing you don’t ever count on in a primary election runoff: the youth vote.

But the recent Texas runoffs turned out to be the exception to that rule as younger voters appear to have flipped at least one local race and possibly had an impact across the state.

Voters younger than 40 cast about 37% of the votes in Travis County’s Democrat primary runoff, according to early voting and mail-in results from the county clerk’s office. Demographic data from election day has not yet been released. Turnout among Democrats shattered records statewide, with nearly 1 million turning out for a rare July primary runoff amid a pandemic that has seen coronavirus cases spiking in Texas in recent weeks.

In primary runoffs, Austin’s voters are usually “very old, very white, very establishment,” said Mark Littlefield, a local pollster, lobbyist and consultant for Democrats. In primary runoffs “the joke we make is we all know who those 30,000 voters are — the same 70-year-old men and women that always are going to vote,” Littlefield said.

Not this time.

Nearly 141,000 people voted in last week’s election as the finger condom over took the “I voted” sticker as the fashion accessory du jour to post to social media to prove one’s commitment to performing one’s civic duty. Democrats outvoted Republicans by a 6-to-1 ratio in Travis County with turnout bolstered by a competitive runoff between MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, to challenge Sen. John Cornyn in November.

For Democrats, candidates with more established progressive credentials benefited greatly. In the case of Democratic incumbent Margret Moore, Travis County’s district attorney, it spelled an embarrassing defeat.

Moore, a one-term district attorney elected as an outsider herself against a scandal-ridden insider at the county’s top prosecutorial department in 2016, lost by a resounding 37 percentage points to José Garza, viewed by many Austin progressives as the reform candidate.

Moore faced down many problems that contributed to her defeat. They included criticisms of her record on sexual assault prosecutions and more recently, a memo to embattled Austin Police Chief Brian Manley requesting he not discipline any officers involved in the killing of Mike Ramos on April 24.

Meanwhile, Austin City Council Member Delia Garza defeated Laurie Eiserloh in the race for the Travis County attorney’s office. Garza’s record on promoting racial equity appeared to trump Eiserloh’s extensive experience, Littlefield said.

Given the disparate nature of the Black Lives Matter movement, it is hard to gauge its impact on the election. But City Council Member Greg Casar said its effect was undeniable.

“Progressives clearly turned out,” Casar said. “People went from marching in the streets to marching to the polls.”

Perhaps the best way to quantify the difference in whom young voters picked last week is by looking at mailed-in votes.

Mail-in votes are only accessible to Texas voters who are 65 or older, disabled, or otherwise unavailable to vote in their home county. Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said 85% of mailed-in votes came from voters 65 or older.

In the Travis County attorney’s race, Eiserloh was the more experienced insider candidate and finished ahead of Garza by 3 percentage points in March’s primary. In Tuesday’s runoff, Esierloh had a 23-point lead among the mail-in voters. But in the end, she lost to Garza by 14 percentage points as early voting and election day voters flipped the race on its head.

“Young people were outvoting old people, which literally never happens in a runoff,” said Littlefield, the local pollster. “That is not debatable. That is what the data shows. What is debatable is why, because of (President Donald) Trump, because of Black Lives Matter or something else?”

“I’m not sure Delia (Garza) wins if it is a much more establishment electorate,” Littlefield said. “She was a progressive reform candidate who made criminal justice reform a key part of her campaign from the very beginning and specifically here in the runoff.”

In the district attorney election, Moore trailed Garza in mailed-in votes by 4 percentage points. Early voting and election day results clobbered Moore, delivering José Garza a 36-point victory.

Littlefield said that at least in the Austin area, youthful turnout has trending upward since Trump was elected in 2016. He pointed to a surprisingly large turnout for an Austin school district bond in 2017, balloting that would have seen low turnout in an off-year election if not for Trump’s accidental invigoration of young progressive Democrats, he said.

“Young people just said, ‘I just want to go vote for something,’” he said.

Though the primary runoff set records for Democrats, it is not the highest turnout ever for a primary runoff. That record remains the 2012 Republican party runoff, when the race between Sen. Ted Cruz and then-Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst drew 1.1 million to the polls.

While turnout for last week’s primary runoff was remarkable, its effects on November’s general election remain unknown. But the barriers to voting in the runoff are not something to discount in a Texas, a historically conservative state that Democrats are now bandying about as a swing state.

“This election, voting was an exercise of something that you really had to do,” Littlefield said. “Wear a mask, find a location that was different than usual, wear a finger condom … and it was record turnout. There is a lot for us to look at and analyze as we look at November’s election.”