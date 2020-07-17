Matt Dotray

Friday

Jul 17, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2317 143rd St., $164,425


Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 13811 Sherman Ave., $128,550


Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 2605 Winfield Ave., $100,950


Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 2606 Winfield Ave., $101,950


Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 2607 Winfield Ave., $105,850


Betenbough Homes, Upland Crossing, 2608 Winfield Ave., $100,950


Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 9804 Viola Ave., $233,950


Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 10401 Xenia Ave., $171,950


Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 10413 Xenia Ave., $164,750


Charles Hargrove & Associates, Eastwick at Kelsey Park, 3529 141st St., $270,000


CWR Designs & Investments, Upland West, 1011 N Fulton Ave., $167,000


CWR Designs & Investments, Upland West, 1102 N Gardner Ave., $166,000


David Rogers Homes, Solaris Estates, 3903 125th St., $388,375


David Rogers Homes, Stratford Pointe, 13805 Richmond Ave., $280,700


Homemakers Building Group, Cambridge Way, 7806 89th St., $168,320


Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Uptown West, 5911 Itasca St., $190,000


Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Uptown West, 5913 Itasca St., $190,000


Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Uptown West, 5914 Itasca St., $190,000


Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Uptown West, 5915 Itasca St., $190,000


Seal & Seal, Hatton Place, 12308 Kenosha Ave., $295,900


Sharkey Custom Homes, The Trails at Regal Park, 6308 91st St., $499,737


Southern Homes, The Ridge, 7004 103rd St., $220,760


Southern Homes, The Ridge, 7008 103rd St., $242,180