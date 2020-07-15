MELISSA - Melissa ISD announced its preliminary back-to-school plans on July 9.

District officials stressed that their plans remain fluid and will be continually evaluated and updated in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines. More specific plans are expected to be released by the end of the month.

As is the case with many neighboring school districts, Melissa ISD plans to offer both in-person and remote-learning options for students.

Students whose parents select in-person instruction for them will attend classes on campus. They will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines when possible. Unlike online students, they will also have access to the full scope of course offerings.

Virtual attendees will have more limited course offerings. They will be required to log in for attendance purposes each day and complete daily assignments.

Per the Texas Education Code, students must attend 90 percent of their courses in order to pass, although there are some exceptions to this rule.

Students who attend virtual classes will be required demonstrate that they are making progress each day in order to be considered "present." In the event that COVID-19 requires schools to close again, all students will move to the virtual model.

Those attending in-person classes can expect many changes.

In addition to mask and social distancing requirements, the district has replaced all water fountains at schools with bottle fillers. Students will be asked to bring their own refillable water bottles.

Each classroom will have a hand-sanitizer station, and elementary students will be subject to supervised hand-washing sessions of at least 20 seconds twice per day.

Campus visitors will be limited. Those who do come will be screened before being allowed into buildings.

Any student exhibiting signs of the virus will be immediately separated form other students and sent home. The local health department and parents will be notified of any lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus at the school.

Infected students, staff and visitors will be required to stay home for the entirety of their infection period until they are cleared by the school to return.

Currently, the district expects athletics and other extracurricular activities to proceed as planned with additional safety measures in place.

New Melissa ISD students can register for school at any time, while returning students can begin registering on Aug. 3.

The initial deadline for enrolling in virtual classes is Aug. 7, however district officials say students will have the option to switch instruction styles during the school year. More information on that process will be announced at a later date.

In order to stay up to date, the district asks parents to make sure their information is current on the Melissa ISD Parent Portal. They are also encouraged to visit the Melissa ISD website, melissaisd.org, and follow the district on social media.

The first day of school is currently scheduled for Aug. 25.