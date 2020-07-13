The American-Statesman recently spoke with Urbain Weyemi, a University of Texas professor in the department of molecular biosciences, who discussed the link between DNA damage and cancer and empowering Black students to find mentors.

Weyemi was born in the French-speaking country of Benin in West Africa.

"Coming from Benin, it’s really against all odds that I ended up going into science," he said. "We had very few labs and little infrastructure for academic research. But my parents wanted me to be successful, and they invested in my education."

"I finished my bachelor’s degree in molecular biology in Benin, and then was fortunate to receive a fellowship to study in France," he said.

He earned his master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Paris-Sud in France. He then trained as a postdoctoral researcher, or postdoc, at the U.S. National Cancer Institute, where he researched genome instability and cancer. After that, he spent four years as a postdoc researching neurodegeneration at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

He later was invited to speak at UT. "Right after the talk," he said, "I received an email from the department chair asking whether I would be interested in joining UT as a faculty member."

Weyemi joined the UT department of molecular biosciences as a Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, or CPRIT, scholar in cancer biology in 2019. He also is a member of the LiveStrong Cancer Institutes at Dell Medical School.

American-Statesman: Can you describe the work that you’re doing now at the University of Texas?

Weyemi: What we do is actually bring two fields of study together – genome instability and redox (reduction-oxidation) biology – to understand damage to the human genome that can lead to cancer and other human diseases. We try to see what molecules affect the genome and damage DNA. The more DNA damage you have, the higher the chance of mutations, and that is the starting point for cancer.

When people age, our bodies become vulnerable because we cannot produce enough antioxidants to combat DNA damage. If we can figure out which specific molecules we lose, we can find a way to enhance or foster production of those molecules, and reduce the damage to the DNA.

Statesman: What's your favorite part of the work you do?

Weyemi: There are two parts. The first part is being able to give students the tools they need to acquire knowledge. That's the way I see my role. I don’t necessarily provide students with ready-to-use knowledge but give them the tools to go beyond their comfort zones and become better scientists.

The second part is knowing that using the technology we have today, we may be able to find a single protein or gene that we can use to delay the progression of cancer, and hopefully one day provide something that will save lives. I see it as my duty to provide training to students, and to move the field forward in any way that I can.

Statesman: Your education has been split between a few countries, can you talk about your experiences as a Black scientist or student in each of those places?

Weyemi: I will say first of all, that my own experience does not recapitulate the experience of Black kids who were born in the U.S. I grew up, at least in the first part of my life, in Africa where I didn't have to deal with racism. We had other challenges of course, but not that specific challenge.

After I moved from Africa to France, and then to the U.S, I really got a sense of what difference meant. I was really shocked and surprised by some of the behavior that I never imagined could happen.

I divide the experiences I have had into two categories, bias and microaggressions. One example of bias that I have experienced happened when I was at a conference in Las Vegas. I was one of maybe two or three Black scientists at the meeting. Everyone had lined up to get breakfast in the morning, and a woman was checking for conference credentials at the front of the line. When I approached the table, the lady looked at my badge and said, "Are you a Ph.D., too?"

I don't think it is overt racism, but it is what I call bias. She probably had a bias that I couldn't be a Ph.D., that I couldn't be a scientist. We need to work on that. We need to teach our kids that anyone can be a scientist. The color of your skin shouldn’t matter for what you're doing.

An example of a microaggression that I’ve experienced happened when I went to interview at a government institution. Out of a field of 800 candidates, they invite the 10 best candidates to give a talk. After I finished my talk, a woman was asked to show me to my potential lab space if I were to be offered a position. When she finished showing me the lab, we went into her office and she said, "I don’t see what you could bring here, as a scientist."

She didn’t ask a single question during my talk, or afterward, she just made that statement. And she was not even in a position to hire me, she was just there to show me the lab space. In general, I try to be polite and respectful, but I was annoyed. My reaction was, "I came here because people wanted me to be here, because they read my CV, they read my research, and they wanted to hear more about my science."

Statesman: What would you say to young Black researchers struggling to begin careers in your field?

Weyemi: I would say, don't be shy. Reach out to people. There are plenty of good people out there willing to help. You have to be aware that there are some people out there who don't want to help you. But don’t get discouraged. You don't have to be stuck. I know many scientists at higher positions than I am, who are ready and eager to provide help to students. So do not hesitate to reach out to people if they can help.