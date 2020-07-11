The Austin area is likely to see its seventh day of triple digit temperatures on Saturday as the National Weather Service predicts highs well above 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a heat advisory for Travis County and the surrounding areas, which will be in effect from Saturday at 11 a.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m. Cities under the advisory include those in Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Hays, Travis, Bexar and Comal counties, the weather service said.

On Saturday, Austinites can expect to start out with partially sunny skies before the weather gradually becoming sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values could be as high as 106 degrees.

There won’t be any let up from the oppressive heat on Sunday either— the National Weather Service expects it to be sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Heat index values are expected to push 110 degrees.

Under the advisory, the weather service is telling folks to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Heat stroke is also a risk for those who do physical activity outdoors this weekend. Signs of heatstroke can include a high body temperature (103 degrees or higher), a fast, strong pulse, dizziness, nausea or confusion, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

And remember: cars get hot. The weather service reminds people that pets and children should not be left unattended inside a vehicle for any reason.

Here’s what the rest of the week holds for central Texas:

Saturday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Overnight temps around 78 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Heat index values as high as 110. Southwest wind around 5 mph, with winds calming overnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 98.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 98.