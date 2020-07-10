Denison Police

The Denison Police Department received nearly 500 calls between Monday and 8 a.m. Friday. Each day, the department releases a list of the calls for service received.

Between midnight Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Denison Police Department received more than 100 calls for service. Of those calls, 20 were received after midnight Tuesday and 82 were received on Monday.

Eight calls were related to traffic stops and 14 calls were to report suspicious activity.

There were four calls each about burglary alarms and disturbances.

Between midnight Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday, DPD received more than 130 calls for service. Almost 100 of those calls were received after noon Tuesday.

Twenty of the calls received during this period were to report suspicious activity. Twenty-two of those calls were for traffic stops.

Nineteen of those calls were classified as misdials or hang up calls.

During this period there were no theft calls. A single welfare check was performed and a single call was related to a possible suicide.

There was one call of a possible fraud.

DPD received 146 calls for service between midnight Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday. Of those calls, there was a call about a possible sexual assault.

Fourteen calls were to report possible suspicious activity. There were five calls related to disturbances or fights, and two calls were alarm related.

One call was about an intoxicated person.

Three calls were related to mischief and two calls were about animals.

A single call was about a flag.

There were two calls about possible building burglaries and three calls about thefts.

Between midnight Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday, Denison police received about 145 calls for service. Of those, 14 calls were classified as misdials, hang up calls or open line calls.

Fourteen calls were to report suspicious activity.

There were five calls about debris and five calls for welfare checks.

Eight calls were about possible disturbances and one call was about possible gunfire.

Thirteen calls were related to traffic stops.

Sherman Police

Driving while intoxicated - On July 5, a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of East Pecan and North Willow streets. Through further investigation, it was determined the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and a report was generated.

Assault - On July 5, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call in reference to an assault at the 2100 block of North Duke Drive Sherman, Texas. The caller reported a family member assaulted her causing a nosebleed. Sherman Police Department Patrol Officers investigated the incident and a report for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Criminal mischief - On July 5, Sherman Officers were dispatched to a business in the 2800 block of North US 75 in reference to possible shots fired. Several callers reported he suspect fled the scene on a bicycle before officers arrived. Officers located the suspect, but he tried to flee on his bicycle and then later on foot. He was apprehended in the 3700 block of N US 75. Investigation determined that the suspect had damaged multiple business and vehicle windows. He was arrested for criminal mischief greater than $2500 and evading arrest.

Driving while intoxicated - On July 5, Sherman Police Department Patrol conducted a traffic stop at the 400 block of S Dewey Avenue Sherman, Texas. The operator of the suspect vehicle admitted to consuming alcohol and marijuana prior to operating his vehicle. The operator of the suspect vehicle was found to be intoxicated. A report for driving while intoxicated was generated and charges filed. The operator of the suspect vehicle was released to a sober party.

Possession - On July 5, Sherman Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of South Dewey Ave. A vehicle occupant was found to be in possession of marijuana. An offense report was generated for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Criminal mischief - On July 6, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding criminal mischief. The complainant stated an unknown suspect caused damage to her vehicle while parked at a residence in the 800 block of North Ross Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between July 2-3. A criminal mischief $100



Forgery - On July 6, a female reporting part made telephone contact with an officer regarding fraud. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect forged a financial instrument for a business located in the 4500 block of West Houston Street in Sherman, Texas. A forgery of a financial instrument report was generated.

Harassment - On July 06, a female came to the Sherman Police Department window to report she is being harassed. The victim stated she and her mother are being harassed by the father of her child via electronic communication. Both victims had informed the suspect they did not want communication with him. A report for harassment by repeated electronic communication was completed.

Forgery - On July 6, Sherman Police Department received a call from the owner of a business in the 100 block of Sunset Boulevard in reference to a counterfeit $100 bill. Upon further investigation, it was learned a customer had attempted to pass a fake bill to pay for their order. The bill was seized and a report was generated for forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security note. The investigation is on-going.

Harassment - On July 6, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding harassment. The complainant stated a female suspect threatened him. The complainant resides in the 200 block of North Harrison Avenue in Sherman. A harassment by threats report was generated.

Burglary - On July 6, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer complainant stated an unknown suspect made entry into his unlocked vehicle and stole property. The vehicle was parked at a business located in the 400 block of West US Highway 82 in Sherman. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.