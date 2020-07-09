25 years ago:

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina - Bosnian Serbs, in their most brazen attack on a Muslim enclave this year, advanced tanks and infantry on the U.N. protected pocket of Srebrenica on Sunday, killing civilians and taking 32 U.N. peacekeepers hostage.

50 years ago:

Gov. Preston Smith called attention to some of the bright spots of Texas life here Thursday, then attributed them primarily to cooperation between local and state government.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - It soon will be possible to buy a truck without Washington saying it is all right.

100 years ago:

Plainview, Texas - Baptists of the Panhandle, meeting in annual assembly at Plainview yesterday, accepted the offer of a club grounds at Canyon.