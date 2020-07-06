The Grayson County Health Department announced there were 23 additional positive cases of COVID-19 within Grayson County Thursday evening.

The county’s rate of positive tests for those tested went up from 8.24 percent on Wednesday to 8.52 percent on Thursday. The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests was 8.27 on Thursday and the state’s rolling average was 13.41 percent. Cases announced Thursday brought the county’s total active case count to 61, of which six are hospitalized and 54 are isolated at their place of residence. One is recovering at the Grayson County Jail. A total of 617 people have tested positive for the virus in Grayson County since the pandemic began. More than 550 have recovered and five people have died.

It is important to note that there still is not wide spread testing in Grayson County. Grayson County’s population is over 100,000 people. So far, 7,244 tests have been reported to Grayson County. There were 109 tests pending on Thursday morning.

Two hundred and forty-eight of the positive cases in Grayson County were reported in women and 369 in men. Statistics provided by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management show that on Thursday the highest number of cases has been reported in people in their 40s with 131 cases. The second highest reported group is in people in their 30s with 129 cases. There have been 100 cases reported for people in their 50s, and 122 cases for people in their 20s. There were 25 cases reported of people in their 70s and 59 cases of people in their 60s. There are 41 cases reported of people under 19 and ten cases of people over 80.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive have lived in the county. The statistics show that Sherman has had the highest number cases with 388 reported confirmations. It should be noted that the Grayson County Jail is in Sherman. Denison is next with 125. There have been 22 cases reported in Van Alstyne, 13 in Whitesboro, 12 each in Howe and Pottsboro; 11 each in Collinsville and Whitewright, eight in Sadler, five in Bells, four each in Tioga and Gunter, and one each in Gordonville and Tom Bean.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation or Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Departments (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).