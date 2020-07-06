A person has died Monday morning after reportedly being "stuck in machinery" in northeast Travis County, EMS medics said.

Emergency crews responded at 10:30 a.m. to the 15900 block of U.S. 290 East on the westbound side of the highway, a spot about halfway between Manor and Elgin.

Austin-Travis County EMS, Elgin Fire Department and Travis County Emergency Services District 12 crews all joined the response.

Initial reports to EMS said a person was "stuck in machinery" and STAR Flight, the county’s emergency helicopter rescue unit, also was called to the scene.

The victim, whom EMS has only identified as an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene.