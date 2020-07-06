Taco Cabana, known for their $2 margaritas, launched MargaritaPalooza featuring a dozen margarita flavors, including a Texas staple: Dr Pepper.

Last week Texas amended its alcohol laws by allowing restaurants to sell fully mixed drinks with food orders. Before, food establishments could only sell mixed drink kits if the liquor was in sealed bottles, forcing many businesses to purchase mini bottles of liquor.

Now the margarita flavors are available for purchase by dine-in, pick-up and drive-thru with food purchase at participating Texas locations, including Austin.

"Taco Cabana has always been the go-to place in Texas for great margaritas," said Fiesta Restaurant Group President and CEO, Rich Stockinger in a press release. "We’re excited about these new flavors and all for just $2 each."

Taco Cabana's 12 flavors will include:

Lime

Strawberry

Mango

Blue curacao

Passion fruit

MojitoRita

Frosé

Prickly pear

Dr Pepper

Mangonada

Watermelon

Star-Spangled Banner, which is a patriotic-themed blend of lime, strawberry, and blue curacao

On July 1 the chain announced that members of the MYTC! Loyalty Program can also earn reward points for each alcoholic beverage purchase, including any of the new margaritas.

Taco Cabana continues to sell lime, strawberry and mango margaritas on-the-rocks by the gallon to-go for $34.99 and blue curacao for $36.99. You can order your favorite or try these new margaritas for dine-in, pick-up and drive-thru with food purchase.