Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday, y’all! The new work week will kick off with overcast skies and a mix of heat and humidity, according to the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the day with a high temperature near 92 degrees, forecasters said.

The heat index value, though, could be as high as 100. A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel outside.

It can feel hotter because higher humidity makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which is how the body cools down.

South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph during the day will have gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies will last through the evening and the low temperature will be around 78 degrees, the weather service said.

At night, south-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph will have 20 mph gusts, forecasters said.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy, then mostly sunny, with a high near 94 and a heat index as high as 106. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 77. South winds blowing 10 mph will have 20 mph gusts.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 96. South winds blowing 5 to 10 mph will have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 97. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Fourth of July: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98.