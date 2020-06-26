On June, 25 Jim Wells County confirmed an additional ten cases for COVID-19, the total now is at 66.

Case number 57 Male in his Teens.

Case number 58 Male in his 30’s.

Case number 59 Female in her 30’s.

Case number 60 Female in her 40’s.

Case number 61 Female in her 20’s.

Case number 62 Female in her 60’s.

Case number 63 Female in her 20’s.

Case number 64 Male in his 60’s.

Case number 65 Male in his 30’s.

Case number 66 Female in his 30’s.

Nine of the positive cases are in zip code 78332 and one case in 78372.

County Judge Juan Rodriguez does not have the most current numbers for recovered and active cases, at this time.

Health and County officials are urging residents to follow safety guidelines and wear masks, wash hands and social distance.