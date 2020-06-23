As new coronavirus cases in Texas topped 5,000 Tuesday — an all-time-high — Gov. Greg Abbott and Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced new restrictions on public gatherings and requirements for social distancing and facial coverings.

Abbott expanded the authority of local governments to limit gatherings of more than 100 people and directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to enact emergency rules providing stricter safety standards at child care centers. Abbott’s previous orders on gatherings applied only to those with more than 500 people.

Adler’s latest orders, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday, require all businesses — including retail shops, offices, and apartments and other multifamily housing — to have health and safety plans to combat the spread of the coronavirus and require facial coverings for adults and children 6 years old and older. The orders also ask restaurants to keep logs of visitors.

Members of a household in which someone has tested positive for COVID-19 or is waiting for results should quarantine until they are checked out by Austin Public Health, the mayor said.

"We know the current trajectory is not taking us to a good place, so we need to do everything we can to encourage people to band together in our community, to do what, collectively, we can do to try to change that trajectory," Adler said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services tallied 5,489 new cases Tuesday, as well as 28 new deaths and 381 new hospitalizations.

The seven-day rolling positive test rate also jumped to 9.76% Tuesday, the highest it has been since April. Last Tuesday, the positive test rate was 6.71%, state records show. The rolling rate is calculated by taking a week’s worth of new COVID-19 cases and dividing it by the total tests performed in those seven days. Public health experts say that number should ideally stay below 6%. Abbott previously has said that a positivity rate above 10% would be cause for alarm.

Abbott spent much of Tuesday making a series of TV appearances urging Texans to stay home unless they needed to go out.

"We want to make sure everyone reinforces the best safe practices of wearing a mask, hand sanitation, maintaining safe distance, but importantly, because the spread is so rapid right now, there’s never a reason for you to have to leave your home unless you need to go out," Abbott said on KTBX-TV, a Bryan-College Station outlet. "The safest place for you is at your home."

Adler’s mask-wearing rules make exceptions for areas where people are alone or only in the presence of people in their family, those who have a greater physical or mental health safety risk because of a medical condition or disability, when visibility of the mouth is necessary for communication, to meet workplace safety requirements, or when outdoors and maintaining 6 feet of distance from one another.

Adler also included exceptions for those eating or drinking at restaurants or bars and for temporary mask removal to receive a service involving areas near the nose or mouth.

Businesses that violate the orders could face a fine of up to $1,000, but owners face no terms of confinement.

People can report violators by calling 311, which will would allow the city to identify and confront the worst offenders, Adler said, but to contain the spread of the virus, the community has to buy in.

"There is a penalty for businesses that don't comply. They have to post what their plan is, they’re supposed to make sure people who come into their businesses comply, but again, these things are incredibly hard to enforce," Adler said.

The orders come after Abbott last week allowed local governments to enforce rules requiring masks at businesses. But he said he would only roll back the economic reopening as a last resort if the virus continues to surge over the next month.

Adler said he was encouraged to hear Abbott say he would consider such measures should cases climb further, but the mayor worries the number of confirmed cases in Austin could double even sooner. Adler said he, like Abbott, wants to reopen the economy as quickly as possible, while protecting people, particularly those most at risk of suffering severe symptoms from the virus or death.

On Monday, a seven-day running average of 166 people were hospitalized in the greater Austin area with COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus, including 70 in intensive care units and 28 on ventilators. The latest figures put the seven-day moving average of new hospitalizations at 27.7.

Officials, however, believe the Monday data, which showed 129 new cases, did not capture the full scope of new infections.

"We have been inundated with so many new cases that ... we didn't have the capacity to actually be able to log in all the new cases," Adler said.

Adler said coronavirus infection figures come in from a variety of different places, some of them on faxes, and take time to sort through. By Tuesday evening, the daily numbers should reflect both new cases from Tuesday and those that were left uncounted Monday, he said.

Adler said models from researchers at the University of Texas show Austin could exceed hospital capacity by early July if behavior changes don’t interrupt the current trend.

But for now, health officials say Austin still has enough hospital capacity, so those with health conditions or medical issues needing attention should seek care.

Adler said researchers and public health officials will refine models in the coming days to get a better handle on where the city is heading.

"There's still a lot about this virus we don't know. What we know is that if we do the stay-at-home policy, than we can stop the virus in its tracks," Adler said. "We also know that if we open up the economy without people doing what it takes to stop the spread of the virus as best we can, that our numbers are going to increase."

