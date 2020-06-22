Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday, Central Texas! The new week will be hot and full of rain chances, according to the National Weather Service.

Cloudy skies will gradually become mostly sunny during the day, forecasters said. Temperatures will peak at a high near 96 degrees with a heat index value as high as 104.

Heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel outside. It can feel hotter because higher humidity makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which is how the body cools down.

South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph will have gusts as high as 20 mph, the weather service said. Gusts will increase to 25 mph at night.

Skies will become increasingly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mostly after 4 a.m., forecasters said. The low temperature will be around 76 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and high near 92 and a heat index as high as 104. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 72.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 88. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 72.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 88. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 72.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain an a high near 88. South-southeast winds blowing 5 to 10 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 73.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 90. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 91.