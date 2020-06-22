Van Alstyne School High School will host a reunion for all graduates on Sept. 19.

The event will coincide with homecoming weekend, taking place the day after the annual football game.

The reunion celebration will include lunch, school tours and plenty of time for alumni to get together and gather in smaller groups of former classmates. Of course, those plans will be contingent upon COVID-19 social distancing requirements at that time.

"We’re assuming that everything will be back to normal in the fall," Van Alstyne Education Foundation Executive (VAEF) Director Dacia McBryde said.

Instead of individual class reunions, Van Alstyne has typically hosted an all-class reunion roughly every five years. Attendees will be asked to pay a small fee to help cover the lunch cost, which should not exceed $10.

This is the first year that the Education Foundation will be the event’s primary host.

Since its founding in 2012, the organization has awarded more than $500,000 in grants and scholarships, including $40,500 to students this school year. Those efforts are bankrolled primarily by a series of fundraisers.

This spring, many organizations have faced funding difficulties in the wake of COVID-19. According to McBryde, the VAEF has managed to persevere despite the challenging times.

The foundation’s annual fundraising gala was held before things began to shut down.

"We were really lucky," she said. "The gala is normally at the end of March, but we actually pushed it to February this year."

The Little Big Town 5K and Family Fun run, originally scheduled for May 2, was postponed. It will now be held as a virtual event. Supporters are encouraged to register and run before Aug. 1.

McBryde said that the Education Foundation decided to go with a virtual event since there are too many unknowns right now to schedule a traditional race this summer.

"A virtual event is actually kind of cool because you can run from anywhere," she said. "If you are on vacation in Florida, you can still participate. You just pick a time to do your run and then you can submit your results."

Each participant will get a t-Shirt and a medal. In recognition of the unique circumstances surrounding the event, the official graphic includes the image of a toilet paper roll.

All runners will be encouraged to submit pictures of themselves running using a yet-to-be-determined hashtag. More details will be posted on Facebook later this summer.

As for the school reunion, the Education Foundation enlisted the help of a third party to gather updated email addresses in order to reach as many alumni as possible. The hope is to have an event unlike any before.

Those who wish to receive updated information about the reunion may sign up via the event link on the Van Alstyne Education Foundation’s Facebook page, facebook.com/vaeducationfoundation.