Following a request made by Bastrop County Commissioner Mel Hamner, the Commissioners Court on Monday will decide whether or not it will schedule a special meeting to hear from citizens on the controversial Confederate monuments.

Last week, a group of residents with aims to remove the monuments formally requested the Commissioners Court schedule a public hearing during which commissioners would hear from citizens speaking in favor of or against the removal or relocation of the Confederate symbols.

On Monday, Hamner consented to their demands and asked that the Commissioners Court schedule a special meeting in July devoted entirely to the monuments. On Thursday, Bastrop County Judge Paule Pape said he would allow the full court to decide if it should schedule the special meeting.

Hamner’s request came three days after Pape, rejected the group’s request, saying that such a discussion is not "in the best interest of the citizens of our county under the current circumstances," and that removing Confederate monuments is a counter-productive attempt to rewrite history.

Hamner, by contrast, said the court needs to "have an agenda item for these folks to present their petitions and to be heard," he wrote in an email to Pape obtained through an open records request. "I feel there is a lot of emotion, so rather than have it disrupt our regular session, we should hold a special session."

The Commissioners Court as a whole has the authority to determine its own agenda, according to an opinion from the Texas attorney general’s office. Pape said Tuesday that he always tries to honor the request of a commissioner who wishes an item be placed on the agenda, but said that if he disagrees with the item he may "question them about it and ask what they’re trying to accomplish."

"I do not believe I have veto power over the agenda, but at the same time I think our commissioners recognize that since my office compiles the agenda — we prepare and post the agenda and agenda packet — because of that I think the commissioners generally defer to me about putting things on the agenda," Pape said. "They ask me to put things on the agenda, and if there needs to be a discussion about it, we discuss it."

Commissioner Donna Snowden also asked for a discussion item related to the monuments be placed on the court’s June 22 agenda, according to county emails. But the next day, after a discussion with the judge in which he explained that the court already had a busy June 22 agenda and that Hamner planned to leave the meeting early for family reasons, Snowden withdrew her request the next day.

Pape, meanwhile, is seeking a path around the Confederate monument issue. Although he opposes any removal or relocation proposals, he has floated the idea of erecting an additional monument commemorating the nation’s progress towards equality for all races.

To that end, he wants to convene a citizens’ advisory committee that reflects the broad diversity of the county. The committee would then make a recommendation to the court outlining what the new monument would look like. Then, if it were approved by the court, a fundraising effort would be launched.

"That would give us a positive thing to work on. It would be a community group effort and it would give us some time to think about how we’re going to work together to memorialize the concept of equality for all," Pape said. "That’s where we need to go with this."

But to Cheryl Reese, a member of the Confederate monument removal group, Pape’s idea doesn’t cut it.

"He keeps wanting to give us a monument, as if that’s supposed to remove the purpose of what that Confederate monument is there for … to remind you that you are oppressed. The Confederate flag has always been to remind you that racism exists," said Reese, who is running for the Bastrop County Precinct 4 Commissioners seat.

Their group is not asking to destroy the monument, Reese said, but to move it to a place like the cemetery "because it does not represent freedom and justice and what the courthouse is supposed to stand for."

Reese and other members of the group plan to hold a rally on the courthouse lawn during the Commissioners Court’s meeting at 9 a.m. Monday.

Controversy over the statutes were renewed on June 7 when a man spray painted them with the letters "BLM," an abbreviation of Black Lives Matter, and "Free Rodney Reed," a reference to the controversial 1998 conviction of the death row inmate for Stacey Stites’ murder in Bastrop. A suspect in the vandalism has since been arrested and released, and is facing a state jail felony charge.

Although Hamner has moved to give the group a hearing, he’s still not fully on board with the idea of removing the monuments. He said he’s done additional research since the issue has come up and has a better understanding of their arguments, but to him the monument is about honoring veterans.

"I’m a vet, and I think it’s honoring vets there, so I’m still evaluating the situation," Hamner said. "As emotionally charged as it is in this country, I’m almost ready to put it on the ballot and let the people speak."