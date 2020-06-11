Even though some new “no parking” signs have been erected in the Woods of Westlake neighborhood, neighbors say they’ve seen an increase in visitors and parking problems, which may be attributable to new fees implemented in May by the Lost Creek Limited District.

Lost Creek recently started charging non-residents user fees — $10 per adult and $5 per dog, but no charge for children 12 and younger — to access the greenbelt from their neighborhood to help mitigate the cost of visitors and the issues the neighborhood faces with parking and health and safety.

The Woods of Westlake, which is situated along the Barton Creek Greenbelt just south of the Lost Creek neighborhood, has always been a popular spot to park to access the many amenities along the trail, including the Hill of Life, Sculpture Falls and Michael’s Tree.

But when the coronavirus pandemic closed several places of business, including shopping malls, restaurants and movie theaters, an uptick of visitors to the greenbelt created traffic issues and public nuisances similar to the issues Lost Creek is facing, said Woods of Westlake resident Christie Schultz.

Residents have reported cars lining several of the neighborhood’s streets, blocking mailboxes and driveways and obscuring drivers’ views. They also said visitors are often scantily clad, visibly intoxicated, and accompanied by unleashed dogs, who defecate on resident’s properties. Many are also disrespectful of people’s properties, using front yards as a staging area to load and unload coolers and belongings and leaving trash behind, residents say.

“It's gotten a little more reckless and crazy lately,” Schultz said. “And the new ‘no parking’ signs don't deter people from coming, and when it gets full, people park there anyway.”

In the most recent incident, a visitor leaving the neighborhood after a day at the greenbelt, drove through a stone mailbox and left the scene.

Nick Loverro, who has lived at the home for 30 years, said he was sitting inside when he heard a loud crash. He went out to see what happened and he found his mailbox in shambles and the person who knocked it over was gone.

While he said this is the worst he has experienced with greenbelt visitors, he said that this Memorial Day weekend instance is an example of people not being respectful of people’s property and is a recipe for a more serious incident.

“There is all this congestion with traffic and parking and there are people crossing the street and kids running around,” he said, “and if someone, like the person who hit my mailbox, is speeding and tearing through the neighborhood they could hit a kid and I think we have been so lucky that hasn’t been the case.”

Austin police have said they responded to calls in the neighborhood and have made routine stops to ensure everyone is following parking and greenbelt regulations. Citations are issued to violators when necessary.

Schultz said while the Police Department has been responsive, with summer now in full swing and Lost Creek charging visitors through at least Aug. 2, residents hope that a long-term solution could be found soon.

Council member Paige Ellis, who represents the neighborhood, has said she is working with the city’s transportation department to help resolve some of the issues. There have been discussions about implementing metered parking, but nothing has been finalized.

In a May 20 letter from the neighborhood association to the Austin Transportation Department, neighbors expressed support for the public access trailhead, but suggested coming to a compromise, which include more signage, metered parking and residential parking permits.

“To be direct, the neighborhood has taken on the heavy expense of hosting the city of Austin’s public park,” it stated. “...[T]he public health and safety concerns in our area have been accumulating and compounding over a number of years. And while individual residents have attempted to reach out to the City of Austin (or handle matters on their own) to make the neighborhood safer, we are now organizing our efforts and coming to you with a united voice. We are hopeful that the City of Austin and the neighborhood can work together to create an effective solution and avoid any formal legal action or public response.”