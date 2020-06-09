Daily Light report

Jimmy Lewis of Waxahachie is one of 10 drivers honored nationwide by U.S. Xpress Inc. for above and beyond achievement at a virtual ceremony last Thursday.

“We are extremely proud to once again recognize an incredible lineup of drivers for their outstanding achievements,” said U.S. Xpress President and CEO Eric Fuller. “It is an honor to have these drivers and trainers on our team and we are grateful for their unwavering dedication to both U.S. Xpress and the customers we serve.”

Each year, U.S. Xpress hosts a two-day awards event for drivers and their families. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held online this year. Company executives and special guests remotely extended their congratulations to each honoree.

U.S. Xpress, Inc., a subsidiary of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc., is the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue.