Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on an early Sunday morning crash in Armstrong County near Claude that left an Amarillo man dead and a Muleshoe resident in critical condition.

According to a news release, a 1995 Chevrolet Lumina, driven by 46-year-old John Baird of Muleshoe, veered off the roadway at approximately 4:10 a.m. Sunday morning. Baird, who was not wearing a seatbelt, overcorrected the steering and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over multiple times, ejecting Baird and 67-year-old David Charles of Amarillo, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

Charles died on the scene, and Baird was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.