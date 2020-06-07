25 years ago:

BEIJING - A dissident jailed for sparking pro-democracy demonstrations in 1989 staged a symbolic hunger strike Sunday, the sixth anniversary of the military’s slaughter of unarmed protesters in Tiananmen Square.

50 years ago:

A “friendly suit” has been filed against the Lubbock school district and contractor H.R. Bundock in an effort to obtain judicial clarification of two conflicting Texas statutes.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The White House affirmed today that President Truman is “not happy” over the situation in Argentina.

100 years ago:

A Curtis airplane from Amarillo, piloted by Messrs. E.W. Quinlan and C.M. Bentsen, are spending two or three days in Lubbock this week taking passengers on ten-minute rides.