Wednesday forecast for Austin: Austin residents can look forward to mostly sunny skies and just a slight chance of rain Wednesday.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for cloudy skies in the early morning, gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm winds blowing south, southeast at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Meteorologists say there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The evening will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 72.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 72.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 92 degrees. South winds blowing at 5 to 10 mph. Evening skies will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 72.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 94 degrees. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 73 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 95. North, northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 73 degrees.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 96 degrees. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 76.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 102.